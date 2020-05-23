Stephen Colbert, Bret Michaels, Rachel Maddow surprise NJ grads with tribute
Students from Montclair State University’sSchool of Communication and Media had their in-person graduation ceremony postponed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.Fortunately, an hour-long virtual celebration on Thursday was spiced up with cameos from Stephen Colbert, Bret Michaelsand Rachel Maddow.All three sent video messages to the graduates during the Montclair State University School of Communication and Media Class of 2020 Celebration, offering words of encouragement during uncertain times as the students enter the next phase of their lives.Colbert, the host of CBS’ “The Late Show wi…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: