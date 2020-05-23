Quantcast
Stephen Colbert, Bret Michaels, Rachel Maddow surprise NJ grads with tribute

Published

1 min ago

on

Students from Montclair State University’sSchool of Communication and Media had their in-person graduation ceremony postponed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.Fortunately, an hour-long virtual celebration on Thursday was spiced up with cameos from Stephen Colbert, Bret Michaelsand Rachel Maddow.All three sent video messages to the graduates during the Montclair State University School of Communication and Media Class of 2020 Celebration, offering words of encouragement during uncertain times as the students enter the next phase of their lives.Colbert, the host of CBS’ “The Late Show wi…

Betsy DeVos openly admits she’s ‘absolutely’ using the pandemic to impose her ‘faith-based schools’ agenda

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos admitted that she was trying to use the ongoing coronavirus crisis to push through her private school choice agenda during a Tuesday radio interview.DeVos made the comments during an interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, on his Sirius XM show. The interview was first flagged by the nonprofit education news outlet Chalkbeat.
‘Obamagate’ is fake — the real scandal is what happened to Hillary Clinton

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 23, 2020

By

Politicized investigations, interference in elections, and abusive targeting by law enforcement are all the makings of a juicy political scandal. And President Donald Trump would like us to believe that such a scandal, with each of these components, is real and — even if he can't name any crime that might have been committed — directed at him. That's why he has promoted the lazy moniker "Obamagate," an all-encompassing term for the vague allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the conduct of the previous administration and the investigators probing the ties between his campaign and the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 election.

Jeff Sessions hits back at Donald Trump after the president endorses senate opponent: ‘You’re damn fortunate’

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions seems to have finally found his courage now that he's running for his old Senate seat in Alabama.

After President Donald Trump endorsed Sessions' opponent, blasting the former AG for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and forcing Trump to look for other ways to get out of trouble, Sessions responded.

"@realdonaldtrump, Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law," Sessions tweeted Friday evening. "I did my duty and you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law and resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do."

