Stephen Miller’s wife is likely the reason multiple senior officials are quarantining: reports

Three top public health officials are under varying degrees of quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19 inside the White House.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, tells CNN he will begin a ‘modified quarantine’ after making a “low risk” contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” CNN reported Saturday evening.

“He is not doing a full quarantine like Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Hahn came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus, an FDA official confirmed to CNN on Friday,” CNN noted. “Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will self-quarantine for two weeks after he was exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive for Covid-19, a CDC spokesperson confirmed to CNN.”

“Officials will not identify the person to whom Hahn or Redfield were exposed. However, Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive on Friday. She is known to often be in the White House coronavirus task force meetings,” CNN added.

One source told The Washington Post that it was Miller, who is married to White House advisor Stephen Miller. She was pictured not wearing a mask before testing positive.

“A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the matter, said the individual in question was Miller, who was present at task force meetings attended by Hahn and other health officials,” the newspaper reported.