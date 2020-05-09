Quantcast
Stephen Miller’s wife is likely the reason multiple senior officials are quarantining: reports

Published

1 min ago

on

Three top public health officials are under varying degrees of quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19 inside the White House.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, tells CNN he will begin a ‘modified quarantine’ after making a “low risk” contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” CNN reported Saturday evening.

“He is not doing a full quarantine like Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Hahn came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus, an FDA official confirmed to CNN on Friday,” CNN noted. “Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will self-quarantine for two weeks after he was exposed to a person at the White House who tested positive for Covid-19, a CDC spokesperson confirmed to CNN.”

“Officials will not identify the person to whom Hahn or Redfield were exposed. However, Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive on Friday. She is known to often be in the White House coronavirus task force meetings,” CNN added.

One source told The Washington Post that it was Miller, who is married to White House advisor Stephen Miller. She was pictured not wearing a mask before testing positive.

“A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the matter, said the individual in question was Miller, who was present at task force meetings attended by Hahn and other health officials,” the newspaper reported.


Trump met with his Secretary of State and Pentagon chief on Saturday — and nobody was wearing a mask

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday.

The White House released a photo of the Cabinet Room meeting that also included senior military leadership.

In the photo, nobody is seen wearing a mask, even though two White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked why nobody was wearing a mask. A senior White House official told her it is because everyone in attendance was tested prior to the meeting.

https://twitter.com/weijia/status/1259293679099023366

Billionaire Elon Musk threatens removing Tesla from California over ‘fascist’ coronavirus restrictions

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Saturday threatened to pull his electric car headquarters and plant out of California after local authorities kept him from resuming production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," Musk tweeted in a long diatribe, characteristic of past online rants which are not necessarily carried out.

Referring to the California city where the cars are produced, Musk said that "if we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all" it will depend on "how Tesla is treated in the future."

2020 Election

‘Republicans for Biden’ movement organizing to take down Donald Trump: ‘It’s going to take off’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

The 2020 presidential campaigns may not be holding rallies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are moves being made behind the scenes that could have a major impact on the race.

One dynamic that has already clearly rattled President Donald Trump is "Never Trump" Republicans attacking him from the right.

This week, Trump repeatedly lashed out at the activists behind The Lincoln Project, who are long-time GOP operatives whose "Mourning in America" ad spread virally online.

https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1257264160213217285

Now, according to a new report in The Daily Beast, there are efforts underway to organize a more formal "Republicans for Biden" effort.

