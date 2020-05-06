Steve Mnuchin picks fight with lead singer of Guns N’ Roses: ‘What have you done for America lately?’

On Wednesday, Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, took to Twitter to say that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is “officially an asshole.”

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020

Typically, public servants don’t respond to this sort of provocation, even from celebrities. But Mnuchin, it seemed, felt the need to punch back.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

According to The Daily Beast, Mnuchin was forced to redo the tweet after accidentally using the emoji for the flag of Liberia instead of for the United States.

Mnuchin has been one of the key figures responsible for distributing the coronavirus stimulus funding, and is a public face of many of the administration’s failures, particularly that of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the government’s loan program for small businesses.