Quantcast
Connect with us

Steve Schmidt: ‘Abject idiocy’ of Trump is ‘what matters the most’ during coronavirus pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt harshly criticized President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

“Look, President Trump is many things. He’s dishonest, He’s lied to the American people more than 17,000 times. He completely is corrupt,” Schmidt said. “He’s indecent, he’s vile, he’s divisive, but in this moment, the thing that matters the most — and I don’t say this to name call — but he’s an imbecile.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s the precise word we use in the English language to describe his comportment, to describe his behavior.”

“Every day has been the achievement of a new stratosphere of just abject idiocy flowing out from the White House. So it’s the mismanagement of the crisis, we see the continual assault on our democratic institutions, the undermining of the rule of law, the institutionalization of the corruption of this administration, through the attorney general, the firing of the inspector generals, and on and on it goes,” he warned.

“Chris, the most powerful country in the world, supposedly — economically, militarily — we are a basket case,” he added. “You have more likelihood of catching it in the United States than anyplace else. You have more likelihood of not being able to get a test for it than anyplace else.”

“And so when we look at the totality of it, the mismanagement, the incompetence is so epically bad, there’s no comparison to it in the whole of American history,” Schmidt concluded.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Trump delusion: Comparisons of the president to historic leaders are a laugh riot

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

In this Age of COVID, there was a time long, long ago—about six weeks past!—when Donald Trump began referring to himself as “a wartime president."

He isn’t saying it much anymore. Maybe because his naptime was being haunted by the derisive ghostly laughter of Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman.

More likely, he or someone around him realized that calling himself a wartime president implied that he had to bear some responsibility for what’s happening, that the designation might cause others to call on him to show some actual leadership. Now he wants to get away from the notion as fast as his bone-spurred little feet will carry him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Pro-Trump doctors’ will push for end of coronavirus restrictions in plan revealed in audio recording: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Republicans are hiring "pro-Trump doctors" to advocate against stay-at-home restrictions and urge a swift reopening of state economies.

The plan was discussed on a May conference call between the Trump campaign and GOP political operatives, audio of which was obtained by the Associated Press.

“Anybody who joins one of our coalitions is vetted,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh in response to the report. “And so quite obviously, all of our coalitions espouse policies and say things that are, of course, exactly simpatico with what the president believes. ... The president has been outspoken about the fact that he wants to get the country back open as soon as possible.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Biden rips Trump’s ‘absolutely irresponsible’ promotion of discredited COVID-19 treatment: ‘Come on, man!’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

On Tuesday, at a virtual town hall on food security, former Vice President Joe Biden took on President Donald Trump's continued promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment — and laid into him for taking it as a prophylactic with no scientific evidence.

"Come on, man! What is he doing?" said Biden. "What in God's name is he doing?"

He blasted the decision as "absolutely irresponsible" — and compared it to Trump's recent suggestion that doctors look into injecting household cleaners into people.

Joe Biden on Trump taking hydroxychloriquine: "Come on man, what is he doing? What in God's name is he doing?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image