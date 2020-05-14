Quantcast
Connect with us

Stock-dumping Kelly Loeffler dodges questions about whether she’s been contacted by the FBI

Published

3 hours ago

on

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) on Thursday avoided reporters’ questions about whether she had been contacted by federal investigators about her actions in dumping major portions of her stock portfolio shortly after receiving classified COVID-19 briefings.

Politico’s Burgess Everett reports that, less than a day after it was revealed that the FBI had seized the cell phone of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) as part of its probe into alleged congressional insider trading, Loeffler was asked if she’d been in touch with the FBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Loeffler [didn’t] answer,” Everett writes on Twitter.

The Daily Beast broke news earlier this year that “between January 24th and February 14th… Loeffler reported selling stock jointly owned with her husband worth between $1,275,000 and $3,100,000,” even as she also invested in Citrix, a company that specializes in teleconferencing software that would stand to benefit financially from a mass pandemic.

In the weeks after she sold off her stocks, Loeffler also tried to reassure Americans that the Trump administration had control of the crisis and that the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand the storm.

“The good news is the consumer is strong, the economy is strong, jobs are growing,” she said in a video posted on March 10th. “Our president has done a fantastic job making sure that we’re in the best position to manage through this situation!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump declares war on blue America as coronavirus continues to spread: op-ed

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Writing in The Atlantic this Thursday, Ronald Brownstein contends that as the coronavirus still wreaks havoc on American lives and the economy, President Trump has instead declared war on blue America, "and a growing number of other Republicans are joining him."

"Trump has long provoked questions about whether he respects the legitimacy of small-d democratic institutions," Brownstein writes. "But in the crucible of the outbreak, he has grown more explicit than ever about rejecting the legitimacy of institutions controlled by big-d Democrats."

Blocking testimony from Democrats, asserting sweeping immunity from subpoenas at the Supreme Court, encouraging business owners to defy social-distancing orders -- it's all part of a "multifront assault could mark an ominous new stage in the nation’s political polarization and separation."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus pandemic exposes the truth about right-wing ‘individualism’

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

During Donald Trump's daily press conference (and, wait — wasn't he going to quit those?) on Wednesday, the president was unable to hide his irritation at coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, and pooh-poohed the latter's concerns about re-opening schools and universities.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump fanning the flames of lockdown protests makes it likely we’ll see political violence this election season: op-ed

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

In an op-ed published this Thursday, Bloomberg Opinion editor Francis Wilkinson commented on the armed mob of protesters who descend daily on state capitols around the country, saying that the anger manifested at these protests has been brewing for a long time and President Trump has only fanned the flames.

According to Wilkinson, it's an open question if the U.S. can get through the election season without political violence. "Trump’s politics have always been a self-conscious vector for violence," he writes. "His rhetoric fetishizes physical assaults. Deeds flowed from his words, with local hate crimes rising after his rallies."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image