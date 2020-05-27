Quantcast
‘Stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough’: GOP’s Liz Cheney goes off on Trump after being asked about masks

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Wednesday broke ranks with President Donald Trump and said he should stop promoting baseless conspiracy theories about MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough murdering a staffer 20 years ago.

As reported by Politico’s Jake Sherman, Cheney brought up the president’s murder conspiracy theories unprompted during an interview with reporters who had originally asked her about wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I do think the president should stop tweeting about Joe Scarborough,” she said. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the commander in chief of this nation. And it’s causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died.”

As Sherman notes, this statement is a stark contrast compared to the statement issued by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who would only say that he didn’t know enough to comment on Trump’s baseless accusations against the “Morning Joe” co-host.

“I was not here with Joe Scarborough,” McCarthy said. “I don’t quite know about the subject itself. I don’t know the subject well.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
