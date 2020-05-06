Students in China’s virus center Wuhan return to school
Chinese youngsters in the global virus epicenter of Wuhan filed back to class on Wednesday, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners.
Senior school students in 121 institutions were back in front of chalk boards and digital displays for the first time since their city — the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic — shut down in January.
“School is finally reopening!” posted one user of Weibo, China’s Twitter-like short messaging platform.
“This is the first time that I’m so happy to go back to school, although I have to sit a monthly examination on the 8th.”
Teenagers sat at individual desks spaced a meter (3.3 feet) apart, seeing their teachers in the flesh after months of distance learning.
Wednesday’s back-to-school was the latest step in a gradual normalizing of life in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.
The city, where the coronavirus appeared late last year before spreading around the world, was locked down for 76 days and only reopened last month.
Only the province’s oldest students were present on Wednesday — vocational students and seniors who are due to take the make-or-break university entrance exams.
Return dates have generally not been confirmed for junior and middle school students, although some localities have allowed their return as well.
Officials in Wuhan say students and staff must all have had virus tests before going back to school, and campuses have been disinfected and cleaned.
In preparation for reopening, some schools spaced out their desks and organized smaller class sizes, according to local media.
Thermal scanners greeted everyone walking through school gates, and anyone with a high temperature was not allowed in.
State-run China Daily said some places arranged staggered arrival times for teachers and students.
Armed police officers were seen standing guard at the entrance of Wuhan No.17 Middle School, with officers also pictured outside other schools around the province.
Elsewhere in China, schools that have been closed or online-only since January began gradually reopening last month, with Beijing and Shanghai letting some students return last week.
China’s major cities are gradually returning to normal after imposing strict travel restrictions and closing huge swathes of the economy to control the spread of the virus.
In recent months infections nationwide have dwindled, and there have been no new cases reported in Hubei province for over a month.
Over a five-day holiday to start the month, there were 115 million domestic trips, with many tourist sites reopening — although with limited attendance.
Shanghai Disneyland will reopen next week, the entertainment giant said Tuesday, with enhanced safety measures including temperature screening and social distancing.
However, most foreigners are still banned from entering the country as China works to contain infections being brought in from overseas.
Chinese nationals returning home must undergo 14 days of quarantine.
Germany eyes accelerated return to normality
Germany is eyeing an almost complete return to normality in May, with plans to send all pupils back to school and to restart the top-flight football Bundesliga, according to a draft agreement seen by AFP Wednesday.
"Even after initial steps to open up were introduced from April 20, the number of new infections remained low," the document read, with "no new wave of infection" so far detected -- justifying the series of bolder reopening steps.
Schools had already been allowed to open, but only so far to older children.
Likewise, only shops up to a certain size were allowed to do business.
‘We found his weak spot’: Rick Wilson reveals why Lincoln Project ad caused Trump to ‘lose his damn mind’
One of the longtime Republican strategists behind the devastating new Lincoln Project ads targeting Donald Trump said that the conservative organization has found the president's "weak spot" during a Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC.
Wilson is the author of the hit 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever. Trump has labeled him "crazed Rick Wilson."
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell played the new ad, which has caused Trump to lash out at the Lincoln Project.
https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1257264160213217285
Arizona officials tell university researchers to ‘pause’ COVID-19 modeling — just as governor lifts lockdown
On Tuesday, The Arizona Republic reported that officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services ordered a team of researchers from two public state universities to "pause" work on a model of the coronavirus pandemic — and limited their access to data.
"The modeling team of about two dozen professors at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona was compiling the most robust public model in Arizona of COVID-19," reported Rachel Leingang. "The email, from DHS bureau chief of public health statistics S. Robert Bailey, came on Monday evening, after Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to begin easing social distancing in the coming days."