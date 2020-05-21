Stunned Michigan evacuees face ‘unthinkable’ flood damage
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There’s pain in Hope.The mid-Michigan township of about 1,300 residents was among the communities still reeling Wednesday, a day after after heavy rains led to failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams, causing massive flooding throughout Midland County.The Tittabawassee River breached the two dams, which drained Wixom Lake, leaving behind a bizarre, barren landscape — a muddy lake bottom dotted by gnarled docks and beached boats.“It’s a disaster,” said Dave Cryderman, owner of the Hook Party Store and Bait Shop across the street from the lake. Early Wednesday, the shop…
WHO reports largest single-day increase in virus cases as Trump mulls in-person G7
The World Health Organization has reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, as US President Donald Trump proposed hosting world leaders for the annual G7 summit as a sign of "normalization."
The WHO said Wednesday that more than 106,000 virus cases had been reported -- the most in a single day since the outbreak erupted in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.
The UN body's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "very concerned" about the situation in low- and middle-income nations.
Latin America has seen infections surge in recent days and, in some cases, countries have reinstated lockdown measures that had been eased.
Latest Headlines
Virus trips up soap opera ‘General Hospital’, 57 years on
New York (AFP) - Will Michael get full custody of his son Wiley? Will Sasha's romantic woes lead her down the road to addiction? Will Sonny and Julian battle it out once again?Fans of "General Hospital" are awaiting answers to these questions -- but they could end up waiting a long time, as the last new episode of the beloved US soap opera airs Thursday.For the first time since its debut in 1963, and after more than 14,500 episodes, the ABC program will be on forced hiatus due to disruptions in production sparked by the coronavirus crisis."I've been watching this show since like I was maybe ei... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Overwhelmed and losing, Trump is melting down in a narcissistic rage: reports
Reports of Trump flying into a rage behind closed doors--shouting at aides, turning on former allies and at one point threatening to sue his campaign manager for failing to deliver good polling numbers--have been ubiquitous over the last three years. But this past week feels qualitatively and quantitatively different, as has fired a series of inspector generals, lashed out at the reliably sycophantic Sen. Lindsey Graham, pushed a number of snake-oil cures for Covid-19 and threatened to cut off federal funding to several states for the "crime" of sending voters applications for absentee ballots, which he insists against all evidence are rife with fraud. He's lurched between falsely bragging about the number of people we're testing for Covid-19 and saying that we're testing too many; between claiming that we'll have a vaccine by November and insisting that the pandemic will just disappear without a vaccine.