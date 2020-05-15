Supercut video shows stark contrast between Trump and other world leaders on COVID-19
A supercut video produced by the staff of The Atlantic draws an unflattering contrast between the leadership style of President Donald Trump and those of other world leaders who are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the video shows, leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern try to set a sober, comforting tone during the crisis.
“I need every New Zealander to help me,” Ardern says at one point in the video. “We won’t achieve that outcome of looking after everyone unless people follow the rules.”
“Take care of yourself,” says French President Emmanuel Macron. “Take care of each other.”
The video also shows the leaders emphasizing the importance of science in making decisions.
“Basing our decisions on evidence, on facts, on the best science available is going to be extremely important in keeping Canadians safe,” Trudeau says.
“We will reinforce our epidemic prevention and quarantine systems to become the undisputed number-one epidemic response country leading the world,” says South Korean President Moon Jae.
In between these clips, Trump is shown blowing off dire warnings about the disease, musing about treating it by injecting disinfectant, and insulting reporters who ask him basic questions such as what they’d say to Americans who are fearful for their health.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Trump avoiding criticism of Richard Burr’s stock-dumping scandal because his state is crucial for 2020: report
In the wake of the FBI raiding the Washington-area residence of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), it's not likely that Republicans will be rushing to his defense since many don't particularly like him, but they want President Trump to withhold any criticism of the embattled senator since the state he represents is crucial to Trump's reelection.
“He’ll stay out of it,” a former Trump adviser told POLITICO. “Getting involved could hurt him politically.”
Burr has reportedly never been popular among Trump's allies.
"Trump allies are angry that Burr, as Senate Intelligence Committee chair, oversaw his panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election," POLITICO's Anita Kumar reports. "Last year, he issued a subpoena to the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., even after special counsel Robert Mueller completed his own Russian election meddling report. Later, Burr also authorized the release of a committee report that affirmed the intelligence community's findings that Russia intended to help Trump win with its meddling."
Breaking Banner
‘Such a despicable human’: Economist pounds Trump as ‘vulgar fool’ offering ‘fear and paranoia’ instead of leadership
Economist Jeffrey Sachs unloaded on President Donald Trump for purposefully blocking measures that could alleviate suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Columbia University professor appeared Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he lamented that the president had abdicated his leadership during the public health crisis that has already cost more than 86,000 American lives.
"It's hard with the death of the federal government," Sachs said. "We have turned everything over to local action in a country where people move around, where the infections spread, where state and local governments don't have [Centers for Disease Control], so we really have the death of the federal government right now."
2020 Election
‘We’re not taking this seriously enough anymore’: CNN’s Gupta blasts rush to re-open country as COVID-19 still rages
CNN commentator Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on Friday morning that he is becoming increasingly nervous about the rush to re-open the country and return to normalcy at a time when the coronavirus is still running rampant across the country.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota gave an impassioned plea for more testing for the coronavirus before possibly causing another surge in infections.
Responding to the president's comments that COVID-19 tests are "overrated" Gupta appeared exasperated with the president's message.
"What have we seen work in the past in the history of the world and around right now?" Gupta asked. "It's all predicated on testing and I know you sound like a broken record after a while saying that."