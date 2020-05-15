Supercut video shows stark contrast between Trump and other world leaders on COVID-19

A supercut video produced by the staff of The Atlantic draws an unflattering contrast between the leadership style of President Donald Trump and those of other world leaders who are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the video shows, leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern try to set a sober, comforting tone during the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I need every New Zealander to help me,” Ardern says at one point in the video. “We won’t achieve that outcome of looking after everyone unless people follow the rules.”

“Take care of yourself,” says French President Emmanuel Macron. “Take care of each other.”

The video also shows the leaders emphasizing the importance of science in making decisions.

“Basing our decisions on evidence, on facts, on the best science available is going to be extremely important in keeping Canadians safe,” Trudeau says.

“We will reinforce our epidemic prevention and quarantine systems to become the undisputed number-one epidemic response country leading the world,” says South Korean President Moon Jae.

ADVERTISEMENT

In between these clips, Trump is shown blowing off dire warnings about the disease, musing about treating it by injecting disinfectant, and insulting reporters who ask him basic questions such as what they’d say to Americans who are fearful for their health.

Watch the video below.