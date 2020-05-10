Sweden admits failure to protect elderly in care homes
Stockholm (AFP) – Bjorn Branngard’s mother died in a Stockholm nursing home where five of the eight people in her section and more than a third of residents have so far succumbed to the new coronavirus.”They didn’t have time to take care of my mother,” he told AFP.Her coronavirus test came back negative two days after her death, but Branngard, who claims she died of neglect, says the nursing home staff lacked protective gear and were spreading the virus around the home.Sweden, whose softer approach to the coronavirus has garnered international attention, admits it has failed to adequately prot…
COVID-19
At least 38% of N.J. coronavirus deaths have come at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
NOTE: This story and its headline have been updated to reflect how the state is classifying coronavirus deaths at longterm care facilities.Nine weeks into New Jersey’s coronavirusoutbreak — the second-largest among American states — more than a third of the state’s deaths officially attributed to the disease have come at long-term care facilities.And that doesn’t account for another 1,400 deaths at the facilities that officials say are probably linked to COVID-19.The state has reported 3,440 of its 9,116 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths — or about 38% — have come at the facilities, which ... (more…)
Clinical trial enrollment plummets as volunteers are scared off coronavirus treatment pushed by Trump
SEATTLE — One of the hottest debates in the coronavirus pandemic is whether the malaria drugs promoted as possible treatments by President Donald Trump really work. But Americans don’t seem overly eager to help answer the question.Enrollment in several clinical trials of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — including two by the University of Washington — has been anemic so far. Fewer than 260 volunteers, out of a target of 2,000, have signed up for a $9.5 million UW study being conducted in Seattle and six other sites across the country. Another multi-site project coordinated by the UW has onl... (more…)
Floridians aren’t following virus safety measures — as thousands refuse to stay home
MIAMI — As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to allow phased reopenings in more parts of the state, the state’s Department of Health announced a new app that streamlines the way Floridians and others can take the Community Action Survey, which officials say can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.Data from the survey show Floridians aren’t following some health official safety measures.The Community Action Survey Report was first announced in early April. DeSantis said, “In addition to helping our state better identify and predict coronavirus trends in Florida, the StrongerThanC-19... (more…)