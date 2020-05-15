Swedes baffled by Republicans who want to adopt their COVID-19 model: ‘You risk sacrificing a large proportion’ of people
Many American conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), have pushed for the United States to adopt Sweden’s approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Swedes who were interviewed by NBC News say that these conservatives have a gross misunderstanding of what they’re doing — and that applying the so-called “Swedish model” without also having a robust universal health care system in place would be disastrous.
“You run the risk of sacrificing a large proportion of low-income earners and others who do not have adequate health insurance,” says Stockholm-based entrepreneur Vendela Ragnarsson.
Dag Blanck, the director of the Swedish Institute for North American Studies at Uppsala University, similarly said it was strange to see American conservatives heaping praise on Sweden when they normally have nothing but contempt for the country’s expansive welfare state.
“Since Rand Paul and other Republicans want to kick-start the economy, they are looking to Sweden without really understanding the country or being that interested in the Swedish strategy to deal with coronavirus,” he said. “And there is a danger in using Sweden as an example without actually understanding Sweden.”
Although Sweden has not fared as badly as many feared when it resisted implementing lockdowns for combat the pandemic, it also has a death rate from the disease that is significantly higher than those in neighboring Scandinavian countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Finland.
Breaking Banner
Trump avoiding criticism of Richard Burr’s stock-dumping scandal because his state is crucial for 2020: report
In the wake of the FBI raiding the Washington-area residence of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), it's not likely that Republicans will be rushing to his defense since many don't particularly like him, but they want President Trump to withhold any criticism of the embattled senator since the state he represents is crucial to Trump's reelection.
“He’ll stay out of it,” a former Trump adviser told POLITICO. “Getting involved could hurt him politically.”
Burr has reportedly never been popular among Trump's allies.
"Trump allies are angry that Burr, as Senate Intelligence Committee chair, oversaw his panel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election," POLITICO's Anita Kumar reports. "Last year, he issued a subpoena to the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., even after special counsel Robert Mueller completed his own Russian election meddling report. Later, Burr also authorized the release of a committee report that affirmed the intelligence community's findings that Russia intended to help Trump win with its meddling."
Breaking Banner
‘Such a despicable human’: Economist pounds Trump as ‘vulgar fool’ offering ‘fear and paranoia’ instead of leadership
Economist Jeffrey Sachs unloaded on President Donald Trump for purposefully blocking measures that could alleviate suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Columbia University professor appeared Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he lamented that the president had abdicated his leadership during the public health crisis that has already cost more than 86,000 American lives.
"It's hard with the death of the federal government," Sachs said. "We have turned everything over to local action in a country where people move around, where the infections spread, where state and local governments don't have [Centers for Disease Control], so we really have the death of the federal government right now."
2020 Election
‘We’re not taking this seriously enough anymore’: CNN’s Gupta blasts rush to re-open country as COVID-19 still rages
CNN commentator Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on Friday morning that he is becoming increasingly nervous about the rush to re-open the country and return to normalcy at a time when the coronavirus is still running rampant across the country.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota gave an impassioned plea for more testing for the coronavirus before possibly causing another surge in infections.
Responding to the president's comments that COVID-19 tests are "overrated" Gupta appeared exasperated with the president's message.
"What have we seen work in the past in the history of the world and around right now?" Gupta asked. "It's all predicated on testing and I know you sound like a broken record after a while saying that."