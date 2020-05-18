Swing state Republicans sound alarm about Trump’s campaign strategy — and warn he must get pandemic right

Swing state Republicans are raising real concerns about President Donald Trump’s reelection strategy if it revolves solely around attacking former Vice President Joe Biden.

In interviews with Politico, these Republicans said that the campaign was going to be a referendum on Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that no amount of attacks on Biden would change that.

“I think it still boils down to a referendum on the president,” said former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who went on to say that the election will be “more difficult” for Trump if people aren’t giving him high marks for beating the disease.

Georgia Republican State Leadership Committee President Austin Chambers, has released a memo warning Republicans that they can no longer take the Peach State for granted.

“Georgia is absolutely at risk for Republicans in 2020 — up and down the ballot, everything is in play,” he explained.

Former Pennsylvania Rep. Phil English, meanwhile, tells Politico that the botched pandemic response will ultimately hurt Republicans because their party controls the White House.

“I think there is too much blame-mongering going on, but that is predictable and I think that is going to complicate the political landscape for Republicans in Pennsylvania because they’re the party with the White House, so all negatives are going to first be set at their direction,” he said.