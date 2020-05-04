Taika Waititi to direct new ‘Star Wars’ film
New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi will write and direct a new “Star Wars” film, Disney announced Monday.
Waititi has shot from indie acclaim to mainstream Hollywood success in recent years, overseeing Marvel superhero smash hit “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017 before winning a screenplay Oscar for Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” in February.
He also directed the first season finale of “The Mandalorian,” the hit television show set in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise universe.
No date was set for the new movie. But the first of three currently scheduled “Star Wars” on Disney’s release calendar is penciled in for December 2022.
Announcing the news on May 4 — a date typically celebrated by “Star Wars” fans around the world who wish each other “May the 4th be with you” — Disney also confirmed reports that “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland will develop a new television series set in the same universe.
“Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series, which adds to a growing list of ‘Star Wars’ stories for Disney’s streaming platform including ‘The Mandalorian,’ now in post-production on Season Two,” said the announcement on StarWars.com.
According to Hollywood trade reports, Headland’s live-action show will be a “female-driven action thriller” and “set in an alternate timeline from the usual ‘Star Wars’ universe.”
“The Mandalorian,” featuring the viral internet sensation Baby Yoda, was the flagship launch show for on-demand streaming platform Disney+ last year, proving a hit with critics and audiences.
In addition, two other new live-action “Star Wars” television series are in the works for Disney+, including the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a prequel to movie spin-off “Rogue One.”
Disney has slowed down the release of its upcoming “Star Wars” films, with its recently concluded trilogy seeing diminishing box office returns and mixed reviews.
Waititi will co-write his “Star Wars” film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter for World War I epic “1917.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘War on seniors’: Experts torch Trump’s ‘terrible idea’ for coronavirus relief
President Donald Trump is insisting that any new coronavirus stimulus must include payroll tax cuts for workers -- but experts say that wouldn't help Americans who need it most.
The $2 trillion CARES Act gave employers a temporary respite from payroll taxes until the end of the year, including Social Security and some railroad retirement taxes, but Trump wants a similar cut for workers, reported CNBC.
"Terrible idea," said Len Burman, a Syracuse University professor and fellow at the Urban Institute.
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani unleashes bizarre, conspiratorial rants on his radio show
Presidential lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has largely fallen out of the public eye since his starring role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But Giuliani hasn’t gone silent.
Instead, he’s in his home, doing a call-in radio show and a podcast — “Common Sense” — during which he has repeatedly gone on bigoted rants about China and its government.
“They have no morals,” he said on his April 28 radio show. “They’re amoral in the sense that human life means something in Western civilization, it means a lot. Human life doesn’t mean the same thing to them.”
Michael Jordan defends ‘selfish’ reluctance on politics
Michael Jordan has defended his infamous reluctance to be drawn into taking political sides during his NBA career, saying he never viewed himself as an activist.
In comments made on the latest episode of the hit documentary series "The Last Dance" on ESPN, Jordan addressed his oft-quoted quip that he had steered clear of politics because "Republicans buy sneakers, too."
Jordan said the remark, which came during the 1990 US Senate race in North Carolina between Republican Jesse Helms and Democrat challenger Harvey Gantt, had been a flippant comment made as a joke.
Helms was a controversial figure who had been accused of racism throughout his career, a staunch opponent of the 1964 Civil Rights Act who also opposed the establishment of Martin Luther King day as a US federal holiday.