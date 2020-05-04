Quantcast
‘Talk about American carnage!’ Jared Kushner crushed by CNN’s Avlon for wanting ‘trophy’ after 67,000 deaths

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN’s John Avlon on Monday dropped the hammer on Republicans who are willing to let state and local governments go bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a “Reality Check” segment, Avlon called Republican plans to leave states hanging for budget shortfalls “the worst idea in Washington,” and then explained why these shortfalls are not due to economic mismanagement by liberal blue-state governors.

“McConnell’s also pushing an old stereotype that happens to be completely wrong — let’s look at the facts,” Avlon said. “New York state puts nearly $22 billion more each year into the federal government in terms of taxes than it takes out. McConnell’s Kentucky gets $45 billion more from the federal government than it gives. So no matter what McConnell says, could it be that the red states are bigger freeloaders than the blue states when it comes to federal funds?”

Avlon also crushed President Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for hyping up their efforts to battle the pandemic at a time when more than 67,000 Americans have died in under two months.

“Talk about American carnage!” Avlon said. “The president’s son-in-law thinks they all deserve a trophy!”

Watch the video below.

‘The worst idea in Washington’: Avlon bludgeons GOP for letting states go bankrupt from Brad Reed on Vimeo.

