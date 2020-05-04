Quantcast
Task force experts barred from testifying to Congress for a month — unless Mark Meadows approves: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, RealClearNews White House reporter Philip Wegmann revealed that the White House is prohibiting Dr. Anthony Fauci and every other member of the coronavirus task force from testifying to Congress for the next month — unless Chief of Staff Mark Meadows signs off on it.

Fauci had already been blocked from giving testimony to the House, but he had subsequently made plans to speak with the Senate instead. That hearing was to take place before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) on May 12.

This order presumably means that Meadows would need to give approval for the hearing to go forward as planned.


Trump might even not care about widespread death so long as he can shift the blame: conservative

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin is on a roll for a Monday. In her second column for the day, she ripped President Donald Trump for trying to dodge responsibility for his pathetically lame excuse for leadership on the coronavirus crisis.

Writing in the Washington Post, she cited the recent report estimating that the rate of COVID-19 deaths will double by June 1, in less than a month. As states are reopening restaurants, bars, beaches, salons and other public spaces, estimations for fatalities will likely return to what was experts warned would happen back in March.

"Nevertheless, Trump cheers impulsive, swift actions to reopen the states, even cheering unmasked and distance-defying protesters with his 'Liberate!' tweets," wrote Rubin. "Does he not care how many people die so long as he can shift blame for the recession?"

Trump’s apparent lack of empathy will come back to haunt him

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Resilience, communication skills, openness and impulse control top the list of six qualities that presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says are common to good leaders.

In her book “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,” Goodwin surveyed the lives and leadership styles of four American presidents – Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson – in an effort to distill what characterized them.

Federal government wants to roll back infection control requirements in nursing homes as coronavirus rages: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

As the coronavirus continues to rage, the federal government is reportedly considering rolling back infection control requirements in U.S. nursing homes, according to a report from USA Today.

"A rule proposed last year by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) would modify the amount of time an infection preventionist must devote to a facility from at least part-time to 'sufficient time,' an undefined term that lets the facility decide how much time should be spent," USA Today reports. "The regulation has not been finalized, but CMS last week defended its proposal, saying it aims to reduce regulatory burden and strengthen infection control."

