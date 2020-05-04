Task force experts barred from testifying to Congress for a month — unless Mark Meadows approves: report

On Monday, RealClearNews White House reporter Philip Wegmann revealed that the White House is prohibiting Dr. Anthony Fauci and every other member of the coronavirus task force from testifying to Congress for the next month — unless Chief of Staff Mark Meadows signs off on it.

Fauci had already been blocked from giving testimony to the House, but he had subsequently made plans to speak with the Senate instead. That hearing was to take place before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) on May 12.

This order presumably means that Meadows would need to give approval for the hearing to go forward as planned.