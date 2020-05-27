Team Trump pushes ahead on new Saudi arms deal after ousting inspector general who was investigating them

While investigating U.S., weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, State Department inspector general Steve Linick was fired by the Trump administration. Now, according to a report from The Daily Beast, the Trump administration is preparing to sell the kingdom even more weapons.
“Two individuals familiar with the situation, including one with direct knowledge, said the Trump administration is drafting another request for a significantly smaller package of arms that includes precision-guided munitions similar to those Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved in a highly contentious $8 billion sale in 2019,” the Beast’s Erin Banco, Spencer Ackerman, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Adam Rawnsley report.
The proposed sale comes just two weeks after Linick was fired.
“The prospective sale also demonstrates the entrenchment of the Trump administration’s bond with Saudi Arabia, right as Riyadh’s punishing war in Yemen and the grisly murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has severely eroded Congress’ trust in the Saudis,” the Beast’s report continues.
Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.
