Ted Cruz and Joe Scarborough argue over who sold out more on Donald Trump

On Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough got into a fight over who sold out their values more shamefully in the Trump era.

The argument began with Cruz accusing him of forwarding a “fraudulent” story from Jimmy Kimmel.

Hmm. When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)? You are claiming to be a journalist, after all…. https://t.co/tYsgKJGxpR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Scarborough shot back, reminding Cruz of how he used to be anti-Trump and then groveled and did his bidding even though he had personally insulted his family.

Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life. https://t.co/eJa4qWzqA2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

Cruz, uncowed, accused Scarborough of spending the 2016 election cycle chasing Trump for ratings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC. https://t.co/XG9P0Bwrbp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

At this point, Scarborough’s fellow host Chris Hayes cut in to express his amazement that this is what a U.S. senator was spending his time doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

We've lost 78,000 of our fellow Americans and unemployment is the highest it's been since the Great Depression. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 8, 2020