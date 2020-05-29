Quantcast
Ted Cruz calls for criminal investigation into Twitter

Published

1 min ago

on

This Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sent a letter to the Justice and Treasury departments calling for a criminal investigation into Twitter regarding allegations it violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, Axios reports.

The move comes as the social media platform is already under fire from President Trump, who accused the company of being biased against conservatives. Cruz wants to look into whether the platform allowing Iranian leaders to maintain accounts on its service is a violation of U.S. sanctions.

“I believe that the primary goal of (the International Emergency Economic Powers Act) and sanctions law should be to change the behavior of designated individuals and regimes, not American companies,” Cruz wrote in his letter.”But when a company willfully and openly violates the law after receiving formal notice that it is unlawfully supporting designated individuals, the federal government should take action.”

Read the full report over at Axios.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Americans horrified after official White House Twitter account repeats Trump’s threat to kill looters

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday night threatened to start shooting people who are looting stores in Minneapolis, which got Twitter to hide the tweet on the grounds that it broke the company's policy against glorifying violence.

In order to promote the president's message, the official White House Twitter account reposted it on Friday morning.

"These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen... when the looting starts, the shooting starts," the White House's Twitter account said.

Trump reveals a striking divide with his reaction to armed lockdown protesters vs George Floyd protesters

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump reacted in remarkably different ways to protests at the start and end of May.

When predominantly white demonstrators carried military-style rifles to the Michigan Statehouse to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders, the president urged her to give in to their demands to reopen the state as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire," Trump tweeted May 1. "These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.

‘I will never surrender’: Mississippi mayor refuses to resign after defending officers involved in George Floyd’s death

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Some conservatives and libertarians — from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to Judge Andrew Napolitano of Fox News — have been vehemently outspoken about the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, asserting that his death was absolutely inexcusable. Napolitano, in fact, has called for all four of the officers involved in Floyd’s death to face murder charges. But Hal Marx, the far-right Republican mayor of Petal, Mississippi, has defended the officers, and critics are calling for Marx’s resignation.

