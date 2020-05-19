Ted Cruz mocked for using Star Trek analogy to try to prove ‘Obamagate’

The declassification of former Ambassador Susan Rice’s email is a blow to President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama worked behind the scenes to illegally target his campaign with the Justice Department, as Rice made it clear that Obama had demanded any counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia must go “by the book.”

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested that Rice’s notes actually provide evidence for “Obamagate” — and by way of analogy, Cruz invoked his favorite Star Trek series.

In Star Trek II (Wrath of Kahn – the best of the series), when Kirk says “by the book” it’s code to mean he’s lying. 🤔🤔 https://t.co/fNXzC49sWa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2020

Cruz’s logic was met with mockery on social media. Some fellow Star Trek fans pointed out that he hadn’t even gotten the reference right.

Cody, I feel like you are missing the subtly of the Esteemed Senator's point. It seems he is suggesting that Obama, who's mother is from Kansas, is a Starship Captain from Iowa. — Bret (@kophnic) May 19, 2020

do you think wrath of khan is a documentary? is this why you think space pirates are real? https://t.co/cASSxfQhnd — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 19, 2020

Now you've gone WAY over Ted's head. lol — Joanne Mayoza (@mayozaj) May 19, 2020

"By the Book" doesn't mean he is lying, it means it is in code (hours could seem like days) & refers the the #Starfleet Manual for procedures when your communications might be listen to by enemy. #StarTrek #WrathofKahn #SusanRice — KIPPRLiberty (@KipprLiberty) May 19, 2020

Actually, he said it to indicate that he was following the rules. "No uncoded transmissions on an open channel." You're not doing a good job of being a Star Trek geek. — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) May 19, 2020

Wrath of Kahn was when Mel Brooks cut one of her scenes from Young Frankenstein. — MissAnneThrope (@annegjoseph) May 19, 2020

I honestly do not think quoting Star Trek is the best look for Republicans. in Star Trek, most Republicans would be Ferengi.. and maybe some Gorn :-) — Democracy First (@bubbalee99) May 19, 2020