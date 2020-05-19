Quantcast
Ted Cruz mocked for using Star Trek analogy to try to prove ‘Obamagate’

Published

47 mins ago

on

The declassification of former Ambassador Susan Rice’s email is a blow to President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama worked behind the scenes to illegally target his campaign with the Justice Department, as Rice made it clear that Obama had demanded any counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia must go “by the book.”

But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested that Rice’s notes actually provide evidence for “Obamagate” — and by way of analogy, Cruz invoked his favorite Star Trek series.

Cruz’s logic was met with mockery on social media. Some fellow Star Trek fans pointed out that he hadn’t even gotten the reference right.

