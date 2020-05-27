‘Tempting fate and asking for trouble’: Dr. Fauci rips Ozark pool partiers for blowing off pandemic safety
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slammed the large crowds that gathered for a now-infamous pool party in Missouri over the weekend for blowing off social distancing guidelines.
During an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Fauci was asked what he made of the people who were captured on video partying without keeping any distance or wearing any face masks.
“When you have situations in which you see that type of crowding, with no masks and people interacting, that’s not prudent and that’s inviting a situation that could get out of control,” Fauci said. “So I keep — when I get an opportunity to plead with people, understanding you do want to gradually do this, but don’t start leapfrogging over the recommendations and guidelines because that’s tempting fate and asking for trouble.”
Fauci acknowledged that there would likely be an increase in cases in the coming days as more places reopened, but he said there were still measures that people should be taking to limit the number of new infections and preventing an uncontrolled outbreak.
“We are going to see upticks of cases, even under the best of circumstances, when you reopen, we know that,” he said. “That’s something you accept and what we need to do is have the capability of responding in an effective way, of doing the kind of identification, isolation, and contact tracing.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘Tempting fate and asking for trouble’: Dr. Fauci rips Ozark pool partiers for blowing off pandemic safety
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slammed the large crowds that gathered for a now-infamous pool party in Missouri over the weekend for blowing off social distancing guidelines.
During an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Fauci was asked what he made of the people who were captured on video partying without keeping any distance or wearing any face masks.
"When you have situations in which you see that type of crowding, with no masks and people interacting, that's not prudent and that's inviting a situation that could get out of control," Fauci said. "So I keep -- when I get an opportunity to plead with people, understanding you do want to gradually do this, but don't start leapfrogging over the recommendations and guidelines because that's tempting fate and asking for trouble."
CNN
CNN’s Acosta breaks down history of Trump’s lies about voter fraud: ‘He has a problem accepting the truth’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through the history of President Donald Trump's false claims about voter fraud, leading up to the one that got him fact-checked by Twitter.
"The president was lashing out on Twitter just a few moments ago, saying he is not going to stand for Twitter, as he describes it, 'interfering in the 2020 election,'" said Acosta. "This has been going on for some time now. This is one of the president's oldest lies," said Acosta. "It goes all the way back to the 2016 campaign. He explained that the reason why he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton was because of undocumented immigrants voting in the 2016 election."
CNN
‘Exonerated Five’ member warns of a ‘dangerous time’ after latest Central Park incident
On CNN Tuesday, Yusef Salaam, one of the members of the Exonerated Five, warned about the implications of recent racist incidents to the state of civil rights in America.
"I want to ask you, in the course of the last couple of days we've covered this story, we've covered the story of a man who died after police put him in a hold with a knee to the neck. Yesterday I spoke with an African-American journalist who covered the Kentucky governor being hung in effigy, with people doing it who didn't seem to understand why that was problematic," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "And I just wonder what that says to you, after all of these decades, about where the country is."