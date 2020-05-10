Testing uneven — or nonexistent — at meatpacking plants with COVID-19 outbreaks
MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump proclaimed that meat processors should remain open, thousands of U.S. meatpacking workers are still not being tested for the coronavirus.Pork, beef and poultry laborers have been asked to return to fast-moving, shoulder-to-shoulder meat-cutting lines with no clear idea of who does or does not carry the virus. Across the country, meat factories have been the scenes of the largest outbreaks in the country.“It really is a death march going into those facilities until workers can be tested,” said Joe Enriquez Henry of the League of United…
