Texas governor slammed after being caught on hot mic admitting his reopen order will worsen the pandemic

On Tuesday, leaked audio of a call with state lawmakers revealed that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) admitted his decision to lift lockdowns in Texas will cause more people to be infected with COVID-19.

BREAKING: As @GovAbbott reopens the state in the midst of a rising infection and death rate, leaked audio from a call with Texas Legislators reveals that he knows reopening puts more Texans at risk. #txlege pic.twitter.com/kTK4M8gpSY — Progress Texas (@ProgressTX) May 5, 2020

Commenters on social media exploded with fury at Abbott’s seeming lack of concern for the health of his constituents.

“'The more that you have people out there, the greater the possibility is for transmission,' Abbott said on the call… 'The goal never has been to get transmission down to zero.'” How pro-life of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to still insist on reopening. https://t.co/juR7saE4LF — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 5, 2020

Holy shit. Greg Abbott knows he’s going to increase spread of the virus but he’s reopening anyway. https://t.co/WaZs2mL0Mf — Victoria Woodhull (@Well1la) May 5, 2020

At this point, Gregory has proven that he just doesn’t care about the public health and lives of Texans. #txlege https://t.co/kyuwrYaPg6 — Jamarr Brown (@JamarrBrown) May 5, 2020

As Texas reopens for business, what Gov @GregAbbott_TX said to lawmakers in a private conversation was "It's almost ipso facto, the more that you have people out there the greater the possibility there is for transmission" Audio at @quorumreport https://t.co/7dDk2RoUem #txlege — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) May 5, 2020

Lifelong #Texas resident. Not only will I be voting Democrat across the board at the Federal level, now I'll be doing it at the state level too. Thank you for making up my mind Governor Greg Abbott. Republicans are turning Texas Purple, not Democrats. — Concern! At the party. (@spongebane) May 5, 2020

Texas governor Greg Abbott knows that lifting quarantines will increase transmissions and deaths, and… he’s going to make sure we have more infected and dying people? Why set the stage for more pain loss and devastation? #txlege https://t.co/kYTFoC7WYU — Houston Women March On (@WomensMarchHOU) May 5, 2020

