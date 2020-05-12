Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas grandma locks 6-year-old boy in shed for weeks for stealing food during ‘this corona thing’

Published

1 min ago

on

Police in Dallas, Texas say they have freed a 6-year-old boy who was tied up in a shed since schools have been out due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

KTVT reported that police located the boy in a shed behind a home on Coston Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police said that the boy’s grandmother, 53-year-old Esmeralda Lira, at first insisted that her grandson was with his mother. But a man living behind the home pointed officers to a shed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grandmother agreed to open the shed door after police threatened to break it down. The boy was found inside.

According to the report, the woman insisted that the boy had been locked in the shed as a one-time punishment.

But her boyfriend had a different story, telling police that the grandson had been locked in the shed for two weeks for stealing food.

The boy confirmed to police that he had been in the shed since he “got out of school for this corona thing.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Georgia governor’s approval swirls down the drain after he rushes to reopen

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has drawn fire for rushing to reopen his state's economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen his approval ratings crater.

A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds that just 39 percent of Georgia voters approved of Kemp's handling of the crisis, while 61 percent disapproved.

Kemp's poor numbers on handling the crisis put him at the very bottom of all the governors surveyed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Fox News host ends segment after attorney destroys fake Obamagate ‘scandal’ in 4 words right before her eyes

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Fox News host Shannon Bream got more than she bargained for after a national security lawyer destroyed the conservative cable network’s made-up scandal they are calling “Obamagate.”

Fox News and President Donald Trump are hawking this fake scandal-du-jour in an attempt to deflect from the 81,796 and growing coronavirus deaths, but if you ask them to define what Obamagate is, or what crime President Barack Obama committed, they can’t. President Trump was asked to Monday afternoon and was unable to explain it, except to tell a reporter, “You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump today is asking our Supreme Court to undo more than 200 years of precedent and declare that he is above the law

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Donald Trump today is asking our Supreme Court to declare that he is above the law, not our employee and agent as president, but instead our ruler.

His lawyers assert – literally – that if he murdered someone the police could not stop him and, indeed, could not even gather evidence so long as Trump was in office. And they say this applies to his entire life, including when he was a private citizen, until he leaves office.

No court in America has ever held that a president enjoys any privileges prior to assuming office. Sitting presidents enjoy limited immunities and privileges while in office. In cases involving Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton the Supreme Court has held that presidents must comply with lawful subpoenas in both criminal and civil matters.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image