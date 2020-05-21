Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas mayor faces backlash after his ‘disgusting’ attempt to bar women from praying is revealed

Published

1 min ago

on

In an email that was posted online, the mayor of a small town in Dallas, Texas, said that women shouldn’t be leading prayers in city council meetings because it’s forbidden by the bible.

According to WFAA, Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue referred to passages from the New Testament in an email to another member of the Wylie City Council, who asked if some local student could be allowed to lead the public prayer at the next council meeting on May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I ask is that those leading the public prayer be young men,” Hogue wrote on May 17. “As a preacher for the Cottonwood Church of Christ, we take the two verses below literally.”

The passages Hogue cited were 1 Corinthians 14:34-35, which he quoted in the email as reading, “Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience as also saith the law. And if they will learn anything, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church,” and 1 Timothy 2:11-12, which he quoted: “Let the women learn in silence with all subjection. But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence.”

Speaking to WFAA, Hogue said that although he believes a woman can be president or the “CEO of a company,” he believes that when it comes to choosing somebody to lead a prayer at a city council meeting, “because of those two sets of verses, I’m going to choose a male.”

Hogue is also the pastor of Cottonwood Church of Christ In Wylie, Texas. On the church’s Facebook page, someone posted a screenshot of the letter, calling it “disgusting.”

“Keep your religious views of women at church and don’t bring that trash to city council meetings,” the post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to NBC5, Wylie resident Mary Shaddox said she disagrees with Hogue’s beliefs.

“That’s his right in his church and his home but he cannot bring it into a government office,” Shaddox said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Michigan barbers compare COVID-19 lockdown to the Holocaust: ‘I will not be placed into a cattle car’

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

A Michigan barber compared the state's lockdown orders to the Holocaust after police handed out citations for a statehouse stunt.

Barbers gave out free haircuts to demonstrators Wednesday outside the state Capitol as part of an ongoing protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders closing or limiting business activity during the coronavirus pandemic, reported MLive.

State police handed out $500 citations for disorderly conduct to seven barbers and stylists cutting hair, and a pair of Michigan Militia members -- one armed with a rifle -- shouted at officers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Vulnerable Republican threatens to block Senate recess as his constituents sour on his coronavirus response

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) is facing a tough reelection where he's struggling to gain traction. That might be the reason Gardner is begging his colleagues not to take a Memorial Day break, so he can still appear to be working in Washington amid the crisis.

Politico reported that the leadership is trying to work with Gardner, but that he still may block a recess in the Senate.

The Global Strategy Group surveyed 800 Colorado voters and found that they ranked Gardner at 37 percent approval of the work he's doing. It's actually worse than what Coloradans think of President Donald Trump, who has a 41 percent rating. Only 30 percent approve of Gardner's work on the coronavirus response.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This man is dumb’: Trump ignites mockery after claiming there are ‘many per capitas’

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was inundated with ridicule on Thursday after he seemed not to know what the term "per capita" means.

During a televised cabinet meeting, Trump defended his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic by arguing that America's infection and death totals weren't as bad as some other countries when looked at on a per-capita basis.

Things got confusing, however, when the president tried to expand upon this line of thinking.

"And you know when you say 'per capita,' there’s many per capitas," the president said. "It’s like, per capita relative to what? But you can look at just about any category and we're really at the top, meaning positive, on a per capita basis too."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image