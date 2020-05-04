Texas professor notices possible ‘coronavirus effect’ of students coming to fear Trump’s power

With the United States leading the world in coronavirus fatalities and over 30 million Americans having filed for unemployment insurance, everyone is expecting the COVID-19 pandemic to change the face of U.S. politics.

How things will change is still open to much debate.

But Dr. Jennifer Mercieca, a rhetoric professor at Texas A&M University, on Monday noted something she had noticed from her students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mercieca shared her anecdotal observations on Twitter:

I'm noticing a possible "coronavirus effect" in my students final papers. I asked them to write 2-page reflection papers each week, responding to a prompt about the readings. For their final they picked one and expanded on it, incorporating readings from the rest of the semester. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) May 5, 2020

The class was on the relationship between the press and the president and we focused on issues like how the Founders imagined the president, president as hero, media effects theories, and my work on the post-rhetorical presidency and Trump and demagoguery. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) May 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who earlier in the semester thought that the president was the nation's hero and should have the agenda setting power to speak for the nation are now very concerned that the president has too much power to speak directly to the people. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) May 5, 2020

Some of the students are using recent examples of Trump's press briefings and handling the coronavirus to support their analysis. Anecdotal, but interesting. I tried to focus the class on Trump's rhetoric as a structural issue, I think that they see the problem. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) May 5, 2020