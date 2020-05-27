Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas Supreme Court triggers outrage by denying mail-in ballots to at-risk voters: ‘Brazen and corrupt’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the GOP-dominated Supreme Court of Texas ruled that voters cannot claim risk of coronavirus infection as a “disability” under Texas’ absentee ballot eligibility law.

The decision triggered outrage immediately on social media, with some commenters noting that the justices themselves issued this decision remotely to keep themselves safe. Others noted that four of the justices themselves are up for re-election, and thus their own candidacies stand to be affected by the ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump administration preparing criminal indictment of Venezuela’s first lady: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

The Trump administration is preparing criminal charges against the spouse of a foreign leader at odds with the administration, according to a new report.

"The United States is preparing to charge the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in coming months with crimes that could include drug trafficking and corruption," Reuters reported Wednesday, citing "four people familiar with the case."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas Supreme Court: Lack of immunity to coronavirus alone isn’t enough for mail-in ballot

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot.

In the latest twist in the legal fight over voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, the court agreed with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the risk of contracting the virus does not meet the state’s qualifications for voting by mail.

“We agree with the State that a voter’s lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a ‘disability’ as defined by the Election Code,” the court wrote. “But the State acknowledges that election officials have no responsibility to question or investigate a ballot application that is valid on its face.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany says Trump will be signing an executive order on social media after Twitter fact-checked him

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 27, 2020

By

On Wednesday, according to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced to reporters that President Donald Trump will be signing an "executive order" on social media.

McEnany did not elaborate on what this executive order would entail — but, as Collins noted, the announcement comes a day after Twitter appended a fact-check to a pair of Trump tweets.

On the flight back to Washington, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters President Trump is going to sign some kind of executive order on social media. No further details appear to have been offered, but it comes after he lashed out over fact checks on his tweets.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image