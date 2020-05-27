Texas Supreme Court triggers outrage by denying mail-in ballots to at-risk voters: ‘Brazen and corrupt’

On Wednesday, the GOP-dominated Supreme Court of Texas ruled that voters cannot claim risk of coronavirus infection as a “disability” under Texas’ absentee ballot eligibility law.

The decision triggered outrage immediately on social media, with some commenters noting that the justices themselves issued this decision remotely to keep themselves safe. Others noted that four of the justices themselves are up for re-election, and thus their own candidacies stand to be affected by the ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Supreme Court announces* that lack of immunity to COVID-19 does not entitle a voter to an absentee ballot. *Decision announced via remote proceedings because of lack of immunity to COVID-19. — (((Noah M. Horwitz))) (@NoahMHorwitz) May 27, 2020

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled against those who would like to cast mail-in ballots in order to avoid having to go to crowded, public polling places to exercise their right to vote. And it did so remotely. https://t.co/Z1FnKN2NN7 — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 27, 2020

This is so insane: Texas’s all-Republican state Supreme Court says voters cannot use fear of coronavirus as a reason to vote by mail. Meanwhile, voters over 65 can get an absentee ballot for any reason, which hugely benefits Republicans https://t.co/iF8tuxdVGa — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is nuts, but it is the Texas Supreme Court. That is why @RedistrictFdn continues to support litigation in Federal Court to ensure vote by mail for all voters, regardless of age or condition. https://t.co/KQgz6ve6Dp — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminder: Texas was one of the states impacted by the Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder. How likely do you think it’ll be they’d overturn this decision? Especially, after they forced Wisconsinites to vote during a pandemic?

You get 1 guess. https://t.co/NSMgrlLoGM — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas’ all-Republican Supreme Court is ignoring the statute and committing an act of brazen and corrupt partisan judicial activism for the indicted Attorney General. Endangering Texans’ lives. Turning their backs on democracy.https://t.co/KGDTjrDvkR — Julie Oliver (@JulieOliverTX) May 27, 2020

They took this vote remotely, by the way. While one of the justices literally *has* coronavirus.https://t.co/FIH7Qjl0Zs — Julie Oliver (@JulieOliverTX) May 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT