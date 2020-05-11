‘That doesn’t make any sense!’ CNN’s Chris Cuomo slams Trump’s incoherent excuse for not wearing a mask
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo laid into President Donald Trump for his excuse why he is still not wearing a mask — even as he requires it of the rest of the White House staff.
“Masks are now a must in the West Wing,” said Cuomo. “You saw your boy, Jared Kushner, right there wearing one. Other staffers as well. But not the president. Why?”
“Well, if they’re a certain distance from me or if they’re a certain distance from each other they do,” said Trump in the clip. “In the case of me, I’m not close to anybody so, obviously, in my case I’m very far away from everyone.”
“The only thing he’s not close to is the reality of this situation,” said Cuomo. “That doesn’t make any sense. No one gets near him? You mean like those elderly veterans he was breathing all over the other day? Like the staff and the Secret Service that are around him all the time? Look, right now we have to be walking the walk and taking desperate measures to get the real information that will give people confidence to re-open.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘That doesn’t make any sense!’ CNN’s Chris Cuomo slams Trump’s incoherent excuse for not wearing a mask
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo laid into President Donald Trump for his excuse why he is still not wearing a mask — even as he requires it of the rest of the White House staff.
"Masks are now a must in the West Wing," said Cuomo. "You saw your boy, Jared Kushner, right there wearing one. Other staffers as well. But not the president. Why?"
"Well, if they're a certain distance from me or if they're a certain distance from each other they do," said Trump in the clip. "In the case of me, I'm not close to anybody so, obviously, in my case I'm very far away from everyone."
CNN
Even the admiral Trump brought to bolster his testing boasts had to walk back the president’s claims: CNN
On CNN Monday, White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond noted that even Admiral Brett Giroir, who was at the day's White House press conference to back up President Donald Trump's boasts about COVID-19 testing access, hadn't been willing to cosign Trump's claim that "if people want to get tested, they get tested."
"That statement from the president was reminiscent to one he made early in this coronavirus pandemic, when the president said 'If you want a test, you can get a test,'" said Diamond. "It was not true then and it still is not true now."
"In fact, what we heard was Admiral Brett Giroir, the administration's point man on the testing front, he tried to clarify the president's statement, saying that in fact it is if you need a test and are symptomatic, having some kind of respiratory distress, you can get a test in the United States," said Diamond.
CNN
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer slams Trump’s ‘outrageous’ insistence Obama committed an unspecified crime
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," anchor Wolf Blitzer laid into President Donald Trump for insisting that former President Barack Obama had committed a crime, and then refusing to explain what the crime was in response to questions from the White House press pool.
"He's accusing his immediate predecessor in the White House, former President Barack Obama, of committing 'the greatest crime,' and then when a journalist asks what crime, what exact crime did President Obama commit, the president wouldn't answer," said Blitzer. "'Oh, you know,' he said, 'You know the crime.' I'm just looking at my notes, he said, 'You know the crime.'