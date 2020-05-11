‘That isn’t actually a thing’: Trump mocked for creating new statistic that doesn’t exist and is impossible to measure
Just days after advocating against coronavirus testing President Donald Trump held a news conference to brag about the advances in testing for COVID-19, and even creating a new “metric,” which does not exist and is impossible to measure.
Trump declared “testing is a very big, important function,” but he could not resist injecting his personal opinion, adding, “some people consider it more important than others.”
The United States currently ranks 39th in per capita testing, yet Trump said on testing America has “prevailed.”
But the President drew scorn when he declared that the U.S., along with Germany, lead the world in “lives saved per 100,000 people.”
“leaving the world in lives saved per hundred thousand.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/1wvhUtn650
— Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) May 11, 2020
Many were quick to note that is a metric that does not exist for coronavirus, and it would be impossible to measure, unless every coronavirus case had been counted, and the testing for that has not happened.
President Trump seems to have introduced a new “lives saved” metric. That isn’t actually a thing.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 11, 2020
Is the White House (see: Trump) really trying to invent their own metric?
You… can’t… measure… lives… saved.
“Lives Saved” is a fucking insane spin. pic.twitter.com/oAsr1XsKk2
— Shane Morris (@IamShaneMorris) May 11, 2020
“Lives saved per hundred thousand”??? What the hell kind of a stat is that? Did Kushner imagine this stat out of thin air?
— LionBull (@DataBull) May 11, 2020
In what world can they quantify lives saved per 100 thousand? What exactly does that even mean? Trump is out of countrol.
— I’MYOURHUCKLEBERRY❄ (@GEEPENNIN) May 11, 2020
Next desperate step from Trump will be having Fox run a permanent chyron of “Lives Saved” (by Dear Leader). Their desperation knows no limits. #PresidentDeath #TrumpLiesAmericansDie
— Jonnysb (@Jonnysbc) May 11, 2020
Trump ripped for ‘racist temper tantrum’ against Chinese-American reporter Weijia Jiang
On Monday, President Donald Trump's coronavirus press briefing came to an abrupt halt after he demanded CBS reporter Weijia Jiang "ask China" why so many Americans were dying of COVID-19 — and stormed out after Jiang demanded to know why he had ordered the Chinese-American reporter in the room to answer for China.
Twitter commenters instantly blew up over the altercation, and slammed the president for his behavior.
" Very, very ugly ending to that one hour appearance by the President in the Rose Garden" pic.twitter.com/yiBtbIWkpF
Trump appears to not know what the ‘crime’ is that Obama committed for ObamaGate
A trending hashtag surfaced over the weekend started by international Twitter accounts that a rating site indicates may be fake accounts. It was then captured by MAGA fans hours later and ultimately by President Donald Trump from there.
When asked about it by Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker, Trump refused to answer what the "gate" was.
"Obamagate. It's been going on for a long time. Terrible things happened," Trump said.
Rucker asked again what the crime was.
"You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everyone. All you have to do is read the newspaper," said Trump.
Trump storms out of briefing after being called out for racism from Chinese-American reporter
Monday's White House press briefing on coronavirus abruptly ended when a CBS reporter Weijia Jiang called him out on his spin over coronavirus testing — and the president began arguing.
Jiang asked Trump why he keeps repeatedly boasting about how the United States is best in the world at testing when 80,000 Americans are dead. Trump snapped back, "... that’s a nasty question."
Jiang, who is Chinese-American, asked, "Why did you say 'China' to me?" At which point Trump abruptly ended the interview and walked away from the press pool.
Trump then pointed to CNN's Kaitlan Collins for a question, then refused to allow her to answer her question and ultimately stormed out.