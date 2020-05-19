‘The ads literally write themselves’: Trump draws outrage for saying it’s a ‘badge of honor’ America is #1 in COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, when President Donald Trump was asked to comment on America leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, he replied that he views it as a “badge of honor,” since it means we must be doing a lot of tests.

Trump’s remark drew instant outrage on social media, with some commentators noting the line would make for a devastating attack ad from former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall.

Our high-level of cases is “a badge of honor” because it reflects the great job we’re doing testing. That line is so stupid that it will actually work on his base. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 19, 2020

The ads literally write themselves part what number is it now? @GeraldLeroy6 https://t.co/BD392A5Ele — Jim Rooney (@roon0292) May 19, 2020

Like saying it’s a ‘badge of honor that they have the highest number of paedophilles because it means adults are giving kids attention.’ The arsehole is totally fucking deranged. https://t.co/OY8B7hHmGd — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) May 19, 2020

Tell the people who lost loved ones that having the most cases is a “badge of honor” https://t.co/AENKlzkBxH — soph (@itsmrstealyour_) May 19, 2020

What a crackhead he is. More than 90,000 people [email protected], so it’s a badge of honor for him? https://t.co/gShFtBLSuU — (@gaurav06_) May 19, 2020

92,000 dead–badge of honor, from a draft dodging, serial sexual assaulter, tax cheat, adulterer, charity abuser, promoter of pyramid schemes. Fucker wouldn't know honor if it hit him in the face. — gman123 (@gman123) May 19, 2020

“When I see all the horses that escaped the barn, I look at it as a badge of honor because it’s a reminder that we eventually closed the doors.” — ConanTheCnidarian (@CCnidarian) May 19, 2020

