‘The ads literally write themselves’: Trump draws outrage for saying it’s a ‘badge of honor’ America is #1 in COVID-19 cases
On Tuesday, when President Donald Trump was asked to comment on America leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, he replied that he views it as a “badge of honor,” since it means we must be doing a lot of tests.
Trump’s remark drew instant outrage on social media, with some commentators noting the line would make for a devastating attack ad from former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall.
Our high-level of cases is “a badge of honor” because it reflects the great job we’re doing testing. That line is so stupid that it will actually work on his base.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 19, 2020
The ads literally write themselves part what number is it now? @GeraldLeroy6 https://t.co/BD392A5Ele
— Jim Rooney (@roon0292) May 19, 2020
Like saying it’s a ‘badge of honor that they have the highest number of paedophilles because it means adults are giving kids attention.’ The arsehole is totally fucking deranged. https://t.co/OY8B7hHmGd
— Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) May 19, 2020
Tell the people who lost loved ones that having the most cases is a “badge of honor” https://t.co/AENKlzkBxH
— soph (@itsmrstealyour_) May 19, 2020
What a crackhead he is. More than 90,000 people [email protected], so it’s a badge of honor for him? https://t.co/gShFtBLSuU
— (@gaurav06_) May 19, 2020
92,000 dead–badge of honor, from a draft dodging, serial sexual assaulter, tax cheat, adulterer, charity abuser, promoter of pyramid schemes. Fucker wouldn't know honor if it hit him in the face.
— gman123 (@gman123) May 19, 2020
“When I see all the horses that escaped the barn, I look at it as a badge of honor because it’s a reminder that we eventually closed the doors.”
— ConanTheCnidarian (@CCnidarian) May 19, 2020
Well Donny results are final! What pushed you over the top? A WORSE President than Millard Fillmore? Your eloquent well thought out explanation of testing! “A badge of honor”. Are you fucking nuts @POTUS ? #moron pic.twitter.com/8H1EHpJtZn
— Bold Vino (@wine4lfe) May 19, 2020