The coronavirus pandemic has people cooped up and anxious. Therapy dogs are here to help, by video call, of course
CHICAGO — Video call meetings and work-from-home regulations are no longer just for humans. Illinois-based organizations that offer therapy dog services are having their canines offer their emotional support online.Typically in disasters, therapy dogs are dispatched to physically comfort those affected, said Tim Hetzner, president and CEO of Lutheran Church Charities. But, with growing concerns and physical limitations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, video calls have comforted those who need it the most. With the physical restrictions of the state’s stay-at-home order, many Chicagoans are al…
George Conway mocks Trump’s ‘self-pity’ after president melts down over ‘Mourning in America’ ad
Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for having an abject meltdown over his group's devastating new ad.
The Lincoln Project, an organization of anti-Trump conservatives that Conway co-founded, unleashed a new ad on Monday called "Mourning in America" that shredded Trump for making America "weaker, sicker, poorer" for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump economic adviser’s ‘beyond stupid’ COVID-19 projections will ‘kill thousands’: Paul Krugman
Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett, who became famous two decades ago for incorrectly predicting that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would soon soar to 36,000, has come under fire for making yet another failed predictions about COVID-19 deaths.
The Washington Post reports that Hassett and the Council of Economic Advisers prepared a "cubic model" aimed at projecting the virus's spread that estimated the United States would see no new deaths from COVID-19 by May 15th.
Ex-Trump official gives Kushner a ‘C’ after finally getting some tests to states — who remain skeptical
The Trump administration finally reversed its coronavirus testing debacle with a 96-hour push to develop a drive-by testing initiative.
Seven weeks after President Donald Trump's March 6 pledge to test anyone who wanted one, a public-private partnership finally slapped together a testing plan announced last week by the White House, reported Politico.
“I think the administration is at a C [grade] now because they’re at least meeting the needs in a pandemic,” said a former Trump administration official. “But they’re not an A or B yet because we’re not getting ahead of the problem.”