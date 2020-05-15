Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The deaths don’t matter to him’: Art of the Deal coauthor says Trump ‘has no conscious’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump’s coauthor of the 1987 book “Trump: The Art of the Deal” blasted the president for his response to the coronavirus pandemic during a Friday appearance on MSNBC.

Schwartz joined MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”

“I’m curious what you see here on day when the president is again declaring victories he hasn’t achieved,” Melber said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been revelatory to me, are, the whole way he has responded has prompted me to really rethink Trump’s motivation,” Schwartz replied. “I’ve always assumed like most people have that the primary motivation is to be loved and admired and recognized and praised. That is a motivation, but the deeper motivation is domination — is to win.”

“And that is a function of the fact that he has no conscience,” he explained. “So he doesn’t make a distinction between right or wrong, nor does he feel a distinction between right or wrong. so when he is inventing stories and lies and a reality that is of his own making, he’s doing it without any shame or guilt, and that is an enormous advantage in a situation where most people would be limited by their respect for the truth and by their concern for how they were going to have an impact on others.”

“He doesn’t care. The deaths — I know this is extreme — the deaths don’t matter to him,” Schwartz concluded.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner’s role in the White House is growing despite coronavirus missteps: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

On Friday, NBC News reported that despite all of his public controversies, President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has taken on an even more prominent advisory role in the White House in recent days.

"As the White House Coronavirus Task Force begins to fade from public view and health professionals take a back seat to President Donald Trump’s economic team, a new group of counselors has started to dominate the president’s thinking on the pandemic: a less official but potentially more significant re-election task force," reported Monica Alba, Carol Lee, and Kristen Welker. "Also noteworthy is the ever-increasing role being assumed by the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, whose portfolio of responsibilities now spans from pandemic response to economic recovery concerns and the November election."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

TSA to begin taking passengers’ temperatures at US airports: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Travels flying in the United States should expect to receive medical screen prior to boarding flights, according to a new report.

"U.S. officials are preparing to begin checking passengers’ temperatures at roughly a dozen airports as soon as next week," The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"Details of the plan are still being finalized and are subject to change, the people said. It could not be determined which airports will initially have the new scanning procedures. A senior Trump Administration official said that the initial rollout is expected to cost less than $20 million, and that passengers won’t be charged an additional fee," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DOJ and state AGs planning antitrust lawsuit against Google’s parent company: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 15, 2020

By

Google could be facing an expensive legal fight, according to an "exclusive" new report in The Wall Street Journal.

"Both the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google—and are well into planning for litigation," The Journal reported, citing "people familiar with the matter."

"The Justice Department is moving toward bringing a case as soon as this summer, some of the people said. At least some state attorneys general—led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican—are likely to file a case, probably in the fall, people familiar with the matter said," the newspaper explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image