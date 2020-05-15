‘The deaths don’t matter to him’: Art of the Deal coauthor says Trump ‘has no conscious’

Donald Trump’s coauthor of the 1987 book “Trump: The Art of the Deal” blasted the president for his response to the coronavirus pandemic during a Friday appearance on MSNBC.
Schwartz joined MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.”
“I’m curious what you see here on day when the president is again declaring victories he hasn’t achieved,” Melber said.
“This has been revelatory to me, are, the whole way he has responded has prompted me to really rethink Trump’s motivation,” Schwartz replied. “I’ve always assumed like most people have that the primary motivation is to be loved and admired and recognized and praised. That is a motivation, but the deeper motivation is domination — is to win.”
“And that is a function of the fact that he has no conscience,” he explained. “So he doesn’t make a distinction between right or wrong, nor does he feel a distinction between right or wrong. so when he is inventing stories and lies and a reality that is of his own making, he’s doing it without any shame or guilt, and that is an enormous advantage in a situation where most people would be limited by their respect for the truth and by their concern for how they were going to have an impact on others.”
“He doesn’t care. The deaths — I know this is extreme — the deaths don’t matter to him,” Schwartz concluded.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.