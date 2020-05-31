The few police willing to join in solidarity with protesters

Reports of the protests across the country are focusing on the violence, clashes and property damage caused by a small few rather than the peaceful protest of those rallying against injustice and the police standing in solidarity with them.

A few captured positive moments of cities where officers support the protests and believe Black lives do actually matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were moments of protesters fist-bumping police, hugs with police, and in one incident in New York City over the weekend, one officer was separated from his unit. Protesters surrounded him with locked arms to protect him from those being violent. In Miami, Florida and Seattle, Washington, police joined protesters in kneeling.

While there are certainly cities dealing with violet responses from police, there are many that protesters have welcomed as allies.

You can see the moments in the tweets below:

Pictured is @FargoPolice holding hands with protest organizers & a sign ‘We are one race… The HUMAN race.’ Truly powerful. pic.twitter.com/szkwRTmDAg — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Just outside of Flint – police joined protesters rather than meet them with aggression. I’m told when protesters reached the station, they took a knee, the Sheriff came out and said “We’re mad too. What can we do?” The crowd said “Join us.” They did. #protests2020 #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/EfhDbkiCAf — Femi Redwood (@femiredwood) May 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers currently at Jamaica Ave in New York taking a knee with protestors. THIS is how you treat protestors, THIS is how police officers should be reacting rn. We love to see it #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS pic.twitter.com/9SEqLXnfqA — s☻lly ⁷ (@strawbearysal) May 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

THIS IS BEAUTIFUL 🥰🕊🙌🏾 FORGIVENESS IS THE KEY

IN UPDATE:USA Miami police surpassed every police..

It's my prayer that all will be one, and love one another. Work together and stay together. Hating is never the best solution. @Christianhub_T #forgiveness pic.twitter.com/5SXvjCCX7R — Christian Hub Trending (@Christianhub_T) May 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

THIS IS HOW ITS MEANT TO BE.

This is how Miami police met crowds protesting the death of George Floyd and the scourge of racism in America today. This is class🥰 Hats off to the officers in Miami 🙌 #BLACK_LIVES_MATTERS #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/iDG2MbMb6h — Bella #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@RealArabellaTom) May 31, 2020

I heard that police in Maimi is doing a different thing, probably the best thing now. #BlackLivesMatter #Anonymousisback #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/w280RzKmNk — ABUCHI (@OnyemaAbuchi) May 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

While the media push to divide us, let’s push & celebrate unity. Drop pictures & stories of unity below pic.twitter.com/zZNx1BozU9 — Nate Richie (@Nathan_Richie) May 31, 2020

These are the pictures the media won't share as it doesn't fit their agenda!!! pic.twitter.com/UifzlQ3BdP — TrumpsPatriotArmy (@QsPatriotArmy) May 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

an officer got separated from others and these group of black people tried to protect him from other protesters, kindly share this picture bc media won't let us see this #BlackLivesMaters pic.twitter.com/AkgPcwBMd1 — gaile (@taeqer95) May 30, 2020