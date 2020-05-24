‘The god of under par’: Trump critics wonder why he went golfing instead of going to church after deeming them ‘essential’

President Donald Trump proclaimed that all houses of worship were “essential” and must open whether they wanted to or not. While Americans had a choice of whether to attend services at their church, Trump maintained that “it’s not right” to have churches be closed.

“So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential,” he said during a statement at the White House. “I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now. If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call. The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America we need more prayer, not less.”

He then left without taking any questions.

While Trump explained that churches were so important, they weren’t important enough for him to attend services on Sunday. Instead, he went to worship on the links, praying to the god of “under par” at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

“In America we need more prayer, not less,” Trump said on Friday. It’s unclear if the golf course is the place where he prays the most

It was something that didn’t go unnoticed from those asking where Trump would worship on Sunday.

You can see the tweets below:

Anyone know which church services trump will be attending today? — Tris Resists *Commentary* (@TrisResists) May 24, 2020

Even though @realDonaldTrump called for churches to be opened and deemed an “essential service” despite them being a hot spot for #coronavirus during this pandemic; President Two Corinthians didn’t go to church today – he went golfing! https://t.co/hX8lvuf7lt #COVID19 #church — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 24, 2020

I found the church Trump went to today, masks and all. https://t.co/z9zWmLSr0A — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 24, 2020

I assume Donald Trump will show us how safe churches are by attending his church this Sunday. — Bill Prady (@billprady) May 23, 2020

President Trump was just spotted departing the White House in a polo shirt and the same white ball cap he wore yesterday while playing golf. I feel confident he is not on his way to an essential place like church… — Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 24, 2020

So, which church is Trump worshipping at today? https://t.co/m8mQsHnvwF — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) May 24, 2020

He & Melania are sitting in the front pew, without masks, holding bibles & hymn books, right? — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) May 24, 2020

Told y’all @realDonaldTrump was a fake Christian. “Trump Goes to Golf Club, Not Church, After Demanding Houses of Worship Open” https://t.co/LbyhyTzChc via @thedailybeast — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 24, 2020

Evangelicals are praising Donald Trump for trying to reopen churches, but the only thing Donald Trump attends less regularly than church is intelligence briefings. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) May 24, 2020

I see Trump didn't go to church today, after saying that they were all essential. It appears he's busy praying to the god of 18 holes. — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) May 24, 2020

