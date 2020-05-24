Quantcast
‘The god of under par’: Trump critics wonder why he went golfing instead of going to church after deeming them ‘essential’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump proclaimed that all houses of worship were “essential” and must open whether they wanted to or not. While Americans had a choice of whether to attend services at their church, Trump maintained that “it’s not right” to have churches be closed.

“So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential,” he said during a statement at the White House. “I call upon governors to allow our churches and places of worship to open right now. If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me, but they’re not going to be successful in that call. The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now, for this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America we need more prayer, not less.”

He then left without taking any questions.

While Trump explained that churches were so important, they weren’t important enough for him to attend services on Sunday. Instead, he went to worship on the links, praying to the god of “under par” at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

“In America we need more prayer, not less,” Trump said on Friday. It’s unclear if the golf course is the place where he prays the most

It was something that didn’t go unnoticed from those asking where Trump would worship on Sunday.

You can see the tweets below:

2020 Election

Black Trump voter admits the president is a racist — and that wouldn’t keep him from voting for him again

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

In an interview with the Daily Beast, a black voter who cast his vote for Barack Obama twice to be president admitted that he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and would have no problem voting for him again despite the fact that he knows the president is a racist.

Speaking with the Beast's David Dent, 40-year-old Desmond Grant, who owns a trucking company that has thrived during the Trump years, bluntly admitted that he knows exactlty what the president is when it comes to matters of race.

Breaking Banner

Priest schools Trump for assuming he wasn’t doing ‘essential work’ before

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that proclaimed that all churches were required to open as essential businesses, whether they wanted to or not. It prompted one priest to explain that he's been working the whole time in ways that ensure the safety of those who need his blessings and prayers.

Speaking to CNN Sunday, Father Edward Beck explained that opening churches for massive congregations doesn't make people more likely to practice their faith than they should have been under quarantine.

2020 Election

Democrats and Never-Trumpers gaming out ‘doomsday scenarios’ if president refuses to leave office: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 24, 2020

By

According to a report in the New York Times, Democratic strategists and Never-Trumper conservatives fear Donald Trump will refuse to leave office should he lose in November and are making plans and figuring out their legal options should such an unprecedented state of affairs come to pass.

The report, by the Times' Reid Epstein, begins with one such possible scenario.

