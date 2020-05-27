The GOP has a ‘death wish’ and is ‘pulling out all the stops to do unpopular things’: political scientists
Even as President Donald Trump’s approval numbers keep heading downward and Democrats maintain a significant eight-point lead in the generic congressional ballot, the Republican Party keeps floating ideas that two political scientists describe as a potential political “death wish.”
Writing in the New York Times, political scientists Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson argue that the GOP is taking a completely unorthodox approach to governing in the months heading into a major election.
“Top Republicans in Washington are pulling out all the stops to do unpopular things and avoid doing popular things,” they write. “Their main proposals — more tax cuts for the rich, corporate legal immunity, pushing the post office into bankruptcy — have strikingly little support… Meanwhile, they are resisting highly popular measures, such as additional relief for states, localities and ordinary workers, that would almost certainly increase their likelihood of holding onto power this fall.”
Hacker and Pierson call this development “genuinely scary” and say the GOP might figure that it can hold on to power in a polarized environment despite pushing a politically toxic agenda.
“As the stalemate wears on, it becomes harder and harder to avoid the simplest explanation for Republicans’ poisonous positions: They are devoted to them, and they think they can get away with them,” they write.
Your election angst is real: Trump’s gonna cheat and it could be total hell
Trump preparing to question legitimacy of results if he loses 2020 election: Michigan lieutenant governor
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, D-Mich., has accused President Donald Trump of sowing doubt about November's election months before voting even begins in an attempt to question the "legitimacy of an election that he is looking to lose."
Gilchrist criticized Trump for pushing debunked conspiracy theories about voting by mail after the state sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think that the president wants to set us up so that there can be a conversation about the legitimacy of an election that he is looking to lose," Gilchrist told MSNBC over the weekend. "That is a really unfortunate thing. That's not how we do democracy here in the United States, and we need to be ready to respond to that forcefully."
‘Recipe for disaster’: NC doctor slams Trump’s hopes for a packed GOP convention as ‘an incredibly bad idea’
A North Carolina strongly cautioned his state's governor from caving in to President Donald Trump's wishes for a packed Republican National Convention.
The president has threatened to move the RNC this summer from Charlotte if Gov. Roy Cooper did not ease coronavirus restrictions to allow for a full-scale event, but a local physician told WCNC-TV that Trump's plan was unreasonable.
"What do we know about infections?" said Dr. Jeffrey Galvin, of the Vitality Medical Wellness group. "Infection requires two things, exposure plus time."
Trump wants to pack 20,000 Republicans, journalists and others into Spectrum Center in August, but Galvin said infected people shed small amounts of the virus every time they breathe.