The GOP was a ‘party of racists and Christian nationalists funded by the one percent’ long before Trump: op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

Writing in Washington Monthly this Tuesday, Nancy LeTourneau writes that Donald Trump’s presidency is a good lesson on how people should “heed the screaming siren telling us that something about our political system has gone profoundly awry.”

The problem with our political system didn’t start with Trump, according to LeTourneau, it’s been in the works for decades. From Lee Atwater and the Southern Strategy in the 1970s, to the Reagan era, to Newt Gingrinch followed by the advent of Fox News — it was a series of political tenures that allowed the GOP to become a “party of racists and Christian nationalists funded by the one percent with the goal of undermining the government.”

“Democrats haven’t been all that successful in combating these moves,” LeTourneau writes. “As the party that embraces both pluralism and the role of government in solving problems, simply adopting these GOP strategies is not an option.”

Read her full op-ed over at Washington Monthly.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
