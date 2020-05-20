Quantcast
Connect with us

The Lincoln Project ad that sent Trump into a rage will now start airing in Philadelphia

Published

1 min ago

on

The Lincoln Project, a Republican-led super PAC, has announced that it will expand its ad buy of “Mourning in America” to the Philadelphia airwaves starting Wednesday.

The ad highlights the tragic result of the mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis and the astounding death rate as a result. When the video was first made, the death rate in the United States was just 60,000 people. This week, however, the country crossed the 90,000 mark and is expected to surpass 100,000 before the end of May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have two diseases in our country: COVID-19 and Trumpism,” said the Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson. “Mourning in America is about the devastation both have caused, including more than 1000 dead Philadelphians. While we’ll be waiting on a vaccine for one, we are working tirelessly to cure the other this November.”

The ad walks through the early days of the virus in which Trump downplayed the severity of the crisis, saying it was nothing more than the flu and claiming more people die from the flu each year than will die of the coronavirus. The U.S. surpassed the death rate of the flu at the beginning of the month.

It also touches on the economic crash that has come along with the outbreak. As the president and his team tried to reassure markets that the virus was under control, infections increased, the number of deaths increased and the spooked stock markets reacted to the inaction. As businesses closed down to physically distance Americans, jobs were lost, sending the U.S. into another recession with an unemployment rate inches from Great Depression levels.

“In 2016, the Trump campaign kept sending him and members of his family to the Philadelphia suburbs, because they knew that if they could make inroads there, he could win Pennsylvania and win the presidency,” said the Lincoln Project’s George Conway. “They even sent him to a Wawa in King of Prussia, where he looked dazed and confused but made the Philly nightly news. This year, voters in southeastern Pennsylvania won’t be confused by his antics—and our ad buy will be the first of many to make sure they won’t be.”

“Trump bailed out Wall Street, but not Main Street,” the ad alleges, pointing to the help Republicans were quick to deliver to the airline industry, cruise ship companies and hospitality like Trump’s hotels and clubs. Meanwhile, small businesses like restaurants and shops have been forced to come up with their own survival plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s mourning in America, and under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker, and sicker, and poorer,” the ad says.

President Donald Trump flew into a fit of rage when he saw the ad run on Fox News, taking to Twitter to complain.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad is a take off of Ronald Reagan’s “Morning in America” ad that advocates were after four years of his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s why right-wing extremists keep showing up at lockdown protests

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

White supremacists and other right-wing groups have joined in protests against social distancing measures in an effort to reach new followers.

Mostly white protesters, many of them bearing firearms, have demonstrated outside statehouses and sometimes the homes of public officials to demand an end to coronavirus restrictions, and some of them have displayed Confederate flags and Nazi symbols, reported Business Insider.

"While we respect everyone's constitutional rights to bear arms and we know Michigan is an open carry state, we do ask those who wish to carry to do so in a respectful and lawful manner," said a representative from Michigan United for Liberty, who distanced the group from extremists at the protest. "We cannot control what people bring, do, or say, but we have made several statements in regards to keeping our events peaceful."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Newly revealed Bill Barr meetings raise ‘serious questions’ about the prosecutor reviewing Mueller probe

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Newly revealed documents show that Attorney General Bill Barr met secretly with U.S. Attorney John Durham "almost immediately" after special counsel Robert Mueller ended his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, CNN is reporting.

According to CNN, "Barr met at least six times with... Durham over a 10-week period in spring 2019, including once during the critical days after Mueller submitted his report to the Department of Justice and before it was released to the public."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fact checkers debunk Trump’s claim that hydroxychloroquine studies only gave drug to dying patients

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

During a recent press conference, President Trump claimed that he's been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a means to avoid being infected by the coronavirus.

"Couple of weeks ago I started taking it," he said May 18. "Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it."

The following day, Trump tried to downplay research that says the drug hasn't shown any benefit to coronavirus patients.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image