The View co-hosts burn down Kayleigh McEnany’s press briefing: ‘She’s just spinning lies to the American people’

“The View” co-hosts began their Thursday attacking new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who they said is “just spinning lies.”

Sunny Hostin began noting that McEnany promised when she joined the White House that she would never lie but clearly broke her promise.

“She’s already broken that promise,” said Hostin. “She broke that promise during the first press briefing. But I think what was most striking to me is that she said that it was ‘nonsensical’ to think everyone should get a coronavirus test. That was shocking to me because CNN has just confirmed — I’m not sure if ABC has, but CNN has just confirmed that a valet of Trump’s just tested positive for the coronavirus. So, it’s obviously important enough for everyone in the White House and surrounding the president to be tested for the coronavirus, but it’s not important to the press secretary and to the administration for Americans to be tested for the coronavirus.”

She did give McEnany credit for actually having the bravery to step up to the podium and not being as hostile as Sarah Huckabee Sanders or as “comical” as Sean Spicer.

“She’s spinning lies to the American people rather than being honest with the American people, and she never answered that question by the way that was posed to her. She never answered the question,” Hostin also said. “So, she is just lying to the American people like everyone else.”

Meghan McCain said she could remember when medical experts were telling her it was just like the flu, safe to travel, and to give away her medical masks. Now she’s being told not to go outside without one.

McEnany “was hired for this job because she’s good at spinning propaganda, and she was good spinning propaganda before she got hired, and you can make the argument that’s the role of any press secretary, but it’s probably a little more egregious with this particular president,” said McCain. “Some of the questions I would like to be answered and whenever they do another press conference is, there has been 1,000 percent increase in government suicide hotline calls. think about that. We have the worst unemployment numbers that just came out today. In the last two months, they are higher and far worse than before the great depression. the worst retail sales on record, the worst decline in a product in a decade. 1 in 5 American workers have filed for unemployment.”

She said that if America has no need to be tested and somehow pull ourselves out of the situation “this is going to be far more egregious than any crisis any of us have seen in all of our lifetimes. It is going to make things that look like happened in a science-fiction movie a fantasy.”

Watch the segment below: