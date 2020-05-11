Quantcast
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scalds Trump for pushing to reopen US as COVID-19 rages inside White House

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-hosts were shocked Monday after the revelations that the White House has been infected with the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, top White House adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that he would be a lot safer at home but he’s willing to risk his life to work in the White House.

“It’s a small, crowded place, it’s a little bit risky, but you have to do it because you have to serve your country,” said Hassett on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Well, I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the White House can’t figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don’t understand it,” said Goldberg. “I just — I’m now sort of batting it around in my brain, Sunny. what do you think?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin explained that it is clear that the White House staff aren’t taking the Center for Disease Control guidelines seriously.

“They themselves aren’t adhering to the guidelines that health professionals are telling us all to adhere to,” she said.

In the example of Vice President Mike Pence, his press secretary was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he and his staff took off on a trip to Iowa where no one wore masks. Pence actually asked CEOs to remove their masks for the event he was hosting. While the CDC guidelines tell people that come in contact with the coronavirus to quarantine for 14 days, Pence did it for about 24 hours and announced he’d be back at work on Monday.

“You have someone like the president who is going to a factory without — a mask factory without wearing a mask,” Hostin continued. “You have Vice President Pence going to the Mayo Clinic without wearing a mask. You have people at the White House not wearing masks, you know, not social distancing. So, at this point, you have 11 Secret Service agents surrounding the president testing positive for COVID-19. You have Dr. [Anthony] Fauci in a modified quarantine after coming into contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the coronavirus. You have President Trump’s personal valet testing positive for COVID-19.”

Hostin explained it’s clear they’re “not getting it.”

“My question is really — it’s like the White House is a petri dish now!” she continued. “So, what are they going to do? Are they going to change the messaging now at all? Probably not, right?”

Watch the clip below:

