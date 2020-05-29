‘The world witnessed a lynching’: CNN’s Van Jones explains why many black Americans are totally fed up
CNN political analyst Van Jones on Friday said that the angry demonstrations in Minneapolis aren’t only about the killing of George Floyd, but about years of pent-up frustration and anger from black Americans who are fed up with being treated as second-class citizens.
During a panel discussion with CNN host W. Kamau Bell, Jones explained that many white Americans simply don’t understand that incidents like the George Floyd killing are all too common for black Americans.
“I think that’s the hardest thing I think for my white friends to understand… is that this is every day,” he said. “Black people being choked off from dignity, from opportunity, from humanity, from understanding, from empathy.”
Jones said that many black Americans are particularly angry that none of the police officers involved in Floyd’s death have yet been arrested given the clear-cut evidence of police misconduct shown on video.
“What we saw was a lynching,” he said. “That’s what a lynching is. We saw a white man deprive a black man of his life in public, with the entire community staring — horror struck. The world witnessed a lynching. There have been lynchings happening in America for hundreds of years. This is what we have lived with.”
Jones also said that the problem wasn’t just with hardcore racists, but with many white people who think of themselves as progressive but who will nonetheless not hesitate to call the police on black people who ask them to put their dogs on leashes.
“It is not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about,” he said. “It is the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in central park who would tell you right now — you know, people like that, ‘I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us all as the same, I give to charities’ — the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation.”
WATCH: CNN’s Omar Jimenez describes his on-camera arrest after being released from custody
CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police on Friday morning -- only to be quickly released less than two hours later and given an apology by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
Appearing back on CNN after his release, Jimenez recounted how police surrounded him and his crew and eventually led them away in handcuffs.
"In a sense, we were sort of surrounded by state patrolmen and Minneapolis police officers as well," he said. "It was that moment where all of a sudden someone runs past and they were on edge based on the destruction that's all around them and that arrest happened."
‘Get control of law enforcement!’ CNN’s Bakari Sellers calls out Minneapolis cops over TV reporter’s arrest
CNN's Bakari Sellers on Friday angrily denounced the Minnesota State Police for arresting reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew while covering civil unrest in Minneapolis.
Shortly after watching Jimenez and his crew get arrested on live television, Sellers said it was genuinely outrageous to see police arresting a black reporter at a time when there still have been no charges made against the officers involved in George Floyd's death.
WATCH: Minnesota cops arrest CNN reporter and entire camera crew on live TV
Police in Minneapolis on Friday arrested CNN's Omar Jimenez and his entire camera crew on live television.
In the middle of a broadcast about the civil unrest in Minneapolis that occurred in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Minnesota State Police surrounded Jimenez and put handcuffs on him.
After Jimenez was taken away, the officers proceeded to arrest every other CNN employee on the scene.
Police did not initially give a reason for arresting Jimenez, although they claimed shortly afterward that he and his crew were taken into custody because they refused to move when instructed. However, no footage shown during the broadcast shows Jimenez refusing an order to move.