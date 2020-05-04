Quantcast
Therapy pets can’t help Alzheimer’s patients right now — but there’s a robotic alternative

MIAMI — Social distancing has changed everything, including how to care for a loved one with Alzheimer or dementia. There might be an increase of stress, confusion and behavior issues during this time because of their disrupted routine, according to the Alzheimer Association.There are at-home therapeutic activities you can do to help calm them down.You could get them a free furry robotic friend through Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs to keep them company. The robots are designed to look, move and act like cats and dogs.The department says it’s planning to deliver more than 375 free robot…

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Commentary

Universal child care was provided during World War II. We need it again during this pandemic — and beyond

May 4, 2020

Historically, times of crisis have brought out the best in U.S. policymaking. The Great Depression ushered in the New Deal. The Cuyahoga River burning due to industrial pollution in 1969 gave us the Environmental Protection Agency. What might the coronavirus-fueled public health and economic emergencies lead to? If we follow another example from history, the answer just might be universal child care.The crisis facing our nation today shines a spotlight on the shortcomings of our health care delivery system, flaws in our democratic process and racial and environmental injustices. Perhaps more t... (more…)

Latest Headlines

Cutting your own hair? This couple will help kids with cancer for every one of your good, bad and ugly at-home hairdos

May 4, 2020

CHICAGO — Scott Kramer was a haircut-every-two-weeks guy.But with Illinois under stay-at-home orders and barbershops closed and his hair growing unrulier by the day, Kramer had to take matters into his own hands with a clipper set ordered from Amazon.“I told Pammy I’m either going for Tom Hanks in ‘Cast Away,’ or I’m going for Tom Hanks in ‘Forrest Gump,’” he joked.Pammy is Scott’s wife. They live in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood with their daughter Lily, a “Frozen”-loving 3-year-old whose older sister, Maddie, died from a rare, cancerous tumor in her spinal cord.Lily was 2 months old when M... (more…)

Latest Headlines

What to do with all those potatoes you stockpiled

May 4, 2020

Merriam-Webster defines the potato pancake as a “lobe-finned fish known chiefly from Paleozoic and Mesozoic fossils.”Sorry. That’s a coelacanth.Regardless, while both the potato pancake and the coelacanth go great with sour cream and applesauce, that’s where the similarities end. In fact, I’m not even sure why we’re talking about coelacanths in the first place. This is a family newspaper, for the love of Mike.Potato pancakes, on the other hand …Why you need to learn thisWell, taters are totally tasty and a whole heap cheaper than those 50,000-piece jigsaw puzzles you’ve been stockpiling of lat... (more…)

