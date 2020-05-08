‘There is no Plan B!’ Trump adviser admits he has no backup for helping economy if payroll tax cut fails

Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore on Friday said that he only knows of one way to revive the cratering economy — and he has no other ideas if it fails to pass Congress.

In an interview with Washington Post economics reporter Jeffrey Stein, Moore was asked what his “Plan B” was if his proposed payroll tax cut, which even faces opposition from some Republicans in the Senate, cannot pass.

“What’s ‘Plan B?’ There is no ‘Plan B!'” Moore said, according to Stein. “This the way to win — through a payroll tax cut.”

Moore’s push for a payroll tax cut comes after newly released figures show that the unemployment rate in the United States has shot up to nearly 15 percent in just the last month after the economy shed more than 20 million jobs.

Even though other countries — including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Denmark — have managed to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by directly subsidizing companies to keep workers on their payrolls, Moore and other Trump economic advisers have insisted that only payroll tax cuts are needed to revive employment.

