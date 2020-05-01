There was a disturbing quid pro quo hidden in Trump’s latest rant about Democratic states: op-ed

When asked this Thursday about Nancy Pelosi’s plan for an economic aid package to include $1 trillion for state and local governments, Trump ranted about “Democratic states” and offered what looked like a quid pro quo.

“We’re going to take a look at it. I think we want to take a little bit of a pause. But if we do that, we’ll have to get something for it,” Trump said.

According to MSNBC’s Steve Benen, the idea that red states aren’t facing the same challenges is “demonstrably ridiculous.” But the most disturbing aspect of Trump’s comments is his suggestion that Republican might be willing to help states and cities if they “get something” in exchange.

“And what might ‘something’ be? The president suggested this week that he has ‘sanctuary city adjustments’ in mind, despite their irrelevance to the crisis,” Benen writes. “As we’ve discussed, this entire posture is indefensible. In every possible sense, it’s in Trump’s interest to rescue states and municipalities that are facing brutal crises through no fault of their own. Democrats shouldn’t have to beg and/or reward the president with political treats; he should be desperate to make the investments.”

