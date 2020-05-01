Quantcast
There was a disturbing quid pro quo hidden in Trump’s latest rant about Democratic states: op-ed

Published

5 mins ago

on

When asked this Thursday about Nancy Pelosi’s plan for an economic aid package to include $1 trillion for state and local governments, Trump ranted about “Democratic states” and offered what looked like a quid pro quo.

“We’re going to take a look at it. I think we want to take a little bit of a pause. But if we do that, we’ll have to get something for it,” Trump said.

According to MSNBC’s Steve Benen, the idea that red states aren’t facing the same challenges is “demonstrably ridiculous.” But the most disturbing aspect of Trump’s comments is his suggestion that Republican might be willing to help states and cities if they “get something” in exchange.

“And what might ‘something’ be? The president suggested this week that he has ‘sanctuary city adjustments’ in mind, despite their irrelevance to the crisis,” Benen writes. “As we’ve discussed, this entire posture is indefensible. In every possible sense, it’s in Trump’s interest to rescue states and municipalities that are facing brutal crises through no fault of their own. Democrats shouldn’t have to beg and/or reward the president with political treats; he should be desperate to make the investments.”

Read more over at MSNBC.


WATCH: Ohio protester blasts saliva all over TV reporter during unhinged coronavirus rant

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

An angry demonstrator berated a TV reporter from just inches away over her coronavirus coverage.

During a lockdown protest at Ohio's Capitol, the woman accused WCMH-TV's Adrienne Robbins of falsifying her reporting on the COVID-19 crisis and refused to back away at the journalist's request.

"I asked this woman to respect my space after she was yelling and spitting in my face," Robbins tweeted afterward. "She said i had no right to social distancing in public and continued to follow me. Complaining about my mask (that is meant to protect her and those around me)."

Doctors recommend wearing masks in public because saliva droplets expelled during speaking can spread the virus, and more droplets are broadcast by shouting -- as the protester was within inches of the reporter's face.

What Trump has revealed about America should embarrass us all: Our country is exceptional in some of the worst ways

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

“America First,” has been a pronouncement of pride for President Donald Trump and millions of his supporters. Today they have gotten their wish as the United States leads the world­ during a global deadly pandemic, racing well past other nations in the numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths. It may not be the “first place” spot that they desire or expect. But it should come as no surprise, for anyone paying attention to the deliberate design of the U.S. economy and infrastructure could have predicted the pandemic’s impact. And indeed, our national hubris may have been our biggest weakness.

