Quantcast
Connect with us

There’s only one way Trump can salvage his bungled coronavirus response: conservative columnist

Published

3 mins ago

on

In an op-ed for The Bulwark this Tuesday, Howard Forman tore into President Trump and his bungled early response to the coronavirus outbreak. Even now, according to Forman, Trump continues to “abdicate his responsibility to carry out the federal government’s most important task: assembling a testing regime adequate to the challenge of the pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with almost 70,000 Americans dead, Trump still has not announced a strategy to mitigate the continued spread and rising death toll.

“He has prompted partisan rebellion in our nation in an effort to shore up his electoral base, which has led some governors who belong to his political party—and who might have favored a cautious approach—to move more swiftly in opening up their states’ economies so as not to incur the wrath of the president,” Forman writes.

Since the start of this crisis, leadership has been missing. “If a president has faced a moment such as this and been unable to create effective leadership after 12 weeks of death and economic destruction, then it is unlikely he is capable of it,” writes Forman.

As Forman sees it, the only way Trump can save lives and start a course for the country to get back on the right track is to resign.

“The only explanation for why we are where we are is gross incompetence in the carrying out of the most basic executive functions of the presidency.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read his full op-ed over at The Bulwark.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

There’s only one way Trump can salvage his bungled coronavirus response: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

In an op-ed for The Bulwark this Tuesday, Howard Forman tore into President Trump and his bungled early response to the coronavirus outbreak. Even now, according to Forman, Trump continues to "abdicate his responsibility to carry out the federal government’s most important task: assembling a testing regime adequate to the challenge of the pandemic."

Now, with almost 70,000 Americans dead, Trump still has not announced a strategy to mitigate the continued spread and rising death toll.

"He has prompted partisan rebellion in our nation in an effort to shore up his electoral base, which has led some governors who belong to his political party—and who might have favored a cautious approach—to move more swiftly in opening up their states’ economies so as not to incur the wrath of the president," Forman writes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Just speculative’: Fox News host nails HHS secretary over claim virus came from Chinese lab

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday insisted that there is no "difference" between the claim the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab in China and the assertion that it began in a wet market.

During an interview on Fox News, host Ed Henry noted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that there is "enormous evidence" that COVID-19 began in a Chinese lab. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government's top infectious disease expert, has said that the scientific community is "very, very strongly leaning toward" the idea that the virus began in bats.

"Who's right? Dr. Fauci or Secretary Pompeo?" Henry asked.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It’s going to be scary’: Texas health officials predicting an ‘explosion’ of COVID-19 cases as lawmakers open up state

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

As lawmakers in Texas prepare to relax stay at home standards put in place due to the coronavirus health crisis, health experts in the state are warning Texans will likely face an avalanche of new COVID-19 cases in the fall that could overwhelm hospitals and medical professionals.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, "...as the state reopens its economy, infection counts are surging—and experts warn of a potential flood in the months ahead."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image