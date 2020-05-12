This 77-year-old barber put Republicans in a bind — in a key 2020 battleground state
In the 2016 presidential campaign, Michigan was one of the most highly fought ever battleground states. Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton by 10,704 votes — out of over 4.5 million cast.
In 2020, the state is once again expected to be one of the closest in the country.
Less than 200 days before the election, Michigan Republicans are in a bind — due to one 77-year-old barber.
“Armed members of the Michigan Home Guard stood outside Karl Manke’s barber shop, ready to blockade the door if police arrived. They were determined to help Manke, 77, reopen his shop Monday, in defiance of state orders, and dozens joined them, wearing Trump sweatshirts and Trump cowboy hats and waving Trump flags,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
“The protest and others like it — including two at the state house last month that included demonstrators with swastikas, Confederate flags and some with long guns inside the capitol — have alarmed lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. But after Trump appeared to urge the militia members on, tweeting that they are ‘very good people’ who ‘want their lives back again,’ they have forced Michigan’s Republican lawmakers to strike a delicate balance, managing a deadly virus while also being careful not to contradict Trump or alienate their conservative supporters,” the newspaper explained. “GOP state lawmakers, who hold narrow margins in both the state House and Senate, have tried distancing themselves from the most vocal protesters while being careful not to appear to too closely hew to Whitmer’s shutdown policies.”
State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) shared his views, which demonstrate the political dynamics.
“At best, those so-called protesters are a bunch of jackasses,” Shirkey said.
Read the full report.
