‘This ain’t over yet’: Federal prosecutors weigh in on judge’s ‘unusual’ decision on Mike Flynn

On Tuesday, federal district Judge Emmet Sullivan said he wouldn’t immediately dismiss the charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — and invited other parties to submit briefs to the court weighing in on the case.

Former federal prosecutors on social media were surprised by the move — but many of them praised Sullivan for declining to take the DOJ’s arguments at face value.

Recognizing how unusual it is for the AG to try to dismiss a case involving the president’s associate/loyalist AFTER he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, Judge Sullivan may allow amicus (friend of the court) briefs, for other interested/affected groups to weigh in on the issues https://t.co/rlOy2qOsU3 — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 12, 2020

This is unusual, and suggests that Judge Sullivan will take his time in deciding whether to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn. https://t.co/ayteMyH3zf — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 12, 2020

2/ his history with DOJ includes public release of misconduct findings against prosecutors in the case of Alaska Senator Ted Stevens. Among other things, this prompted a nationwide reform of discovery practices in US Attys offices & Main Justice components. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 12, 2020

Interesting. The Judge in the Flynn case isn’t ready to dismiss quite yet, and has asked for briefs — not only from the parties (Flynn and DOJ / Barr, who he knows are in lockstep) but also from outsiders who want to express a view. This ain’t over yet. https://t.co/S0fAkMdJgL — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) May 12, 2020

Let the amici speak! DOJ alums have a lot to say. https://t.co/SWZG2Z8kPw — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 12, 2020