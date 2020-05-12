Quantcast
‘This ain’t over yet’: Federal prosecutors weigh in on judge’s ‘unusual’ decision on Mike Flynn

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, federal district Judge Emmet Sullivan said he wouldn’t immediately dismiss the charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — and invited other parties to submit briefs to the court weighing in on the case.

Former federal prosecutors on social media were surprised by the move — but many of them praised Sullivan for declining to take the DOJ’s arguments at face value.

Continue Reading
Gov. Whitmer tells Mike Pence in leaked call that Michigan anti-lockdown protesters spread COVID-19 to rural areas

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Some protesters who descended on the Michigan state capitol to demand the state reopen the economy in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have spread infections in rural areas where they live, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told Vice President Mike Pence in a recorded phone conversation obtained by ABC News.

This 77-year-old barber put Republicans in a bind — in a key 2020 battleground state

Published

54 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

In the 2016 presidential campaign, Michigan was one of the most highly fought ever battleground states. Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton by 10,704 votes -- out of over 4.5 million cast.

In 2020, the state is once again expected to be one of the closest in the country.

Less than 200 days before the election, Michigan Republicans are in a bind -- due to one 77-year-old barber.

"Armed members of the Michigan Home Guard stood outside Karl Manke's barber shop, ready to blockade the door if police arrived. They were determined to help Manke, 77, reopen his shop Monday, in defiance of state orders, and dozens joined them, wearing Trump sweatshirts and Trump cowboy hats and waving Trump flags," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Leaked White House data shows infections spiking more than 1,000% in rural areas that backed Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

A leaked unreleased White House coronavirus task force report showing cases spiking in areas across the country has undercut President Donald Trump's claim that cases are declining across the nation.

"You know, the numbers are coming down very rapidly all throughout the country, by the way," Trump declared at a Monday news conference. "There may be one exception, but all throughout the country, the numbers are coming down rapidly."

