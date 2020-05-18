This Florida doctor prescribed increasing amounts of marijuana but — he didn’t check for pregnancy
MIAMI — A Dundee doctor can’t prescribe medical marijuana after, the Florida Department of Health says, he prescribed increasing amounts of medical marijuana for a pregnant woman.Then again, part of the state’s problem with Dr. Graham Robinson-Farah is he didn’t know she was pregnant because he didn’t do a proper physical examination on her. Nor, the state said, did Robinson-Farah have any reason to prescribe medical marijuana to the patient in the first place.And the baby had health problems soon after birth.Robinson-Farah, who works out of Dundee and has been licensed as a doctor in Florida …
CHICAGO — Met by protesters and defying the stay-at-home order, Michael Valentine, 24, went to church Sunday at Metro Praise International church in Belmont Cragin, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods by COVID-19 in Chicago.“There is something great about praising the Lord when you’re with other brothers and sisters,” he said. “It’s powerful, and it strengthens your faith and encourages you, especially during times like these.”Valentine joined at least 100 other members of the congregation who also decided to attend the in-person service, according to Pastor Joseph Wyrostek, one of the religi... (more…)
CHICAGO — Kanye West has run into trouble with the city of Chicago as he renovates the South Side home he grew up in nearly four decades ago.The tan house at 7815 S. South Shore Dr. landed in demolition court last year after the city claimed it had “dangerous and unsafe conditions.” The city issued a stop-work order in February after it said it found plaster had been removed without a building permit. Work has resumed, though plans for the house are unclear.Since West’s mother owned it more than 17 years ago, the 1600-square-foot home changed hands several times, went into foreclosure and lang... (more…)
Washington (AFP) - The US on Sunday warned China against interfering with American journalists working in Hong Kong, in an escalating row between the two countries over press freedom and other issues.The two sides have expelled each other's reporters in tit-for-tat moves over recent months as they trade barbs over the coronavirus pandemic and US President Donald Trump threatens to impose fresh trade tariffs."It has recently come to my attention that the Chinese government has threatened to interfere with the work of American journalists in Hong Kong," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in ... (more…)