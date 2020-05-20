This historic novel about 1796 epidemic sounds eerily familiar
A historically-based novel first published eight years ago by a Michigan writer about a deadly disease that suddenly sweeps through a New England town in 1796 has gained added impact from this year’s pandemic.Despite the more than two century time difference, many of the characters and incidents in “Quarantine” sound eerily familiar today. They include people defying authorities’ orders to shelter in place, a mysterious new illness that baffles doctors while killing all ages, and health-care workers risking their lives to treat the sick.“We actually have seen a bump in Quarantine’s sales withi…
Fox News’ coronavirus coverage decreased more than 40% over the past month: study
From March to May, the network posted a 20% decline in its coronavirus coverage, according to a recent Media Matters review of its internal cable news database.
COVID-19
Cambridge University moves lectures online until next year
Cambridge University will have no face-to-face lectures until summer 2021 at the earliest in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
Cambridge is the first UK university to set out its plans for the coming academic year starting in September.
"The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during the pandemic," the university said in a statement Tuesday.
"Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year."
‘An issue with makeup?’ MSNBC’s Mika struggles to make sense of Trump’s refusal to wear a mask
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tried to make sense of President Donald Trump's refusal to wear a mask.
The president wouldn't commit to wearing a face covering during a tour Wednesday of a Ford plant in Michigan, which the manufacturer requires inside its facilities as a safety precaution, and the "Morning Joe" co-host was puzzled.
"I just -- what -- what is the deal with not wearing a mask?" Brzezinski said. "I mean, it is so basic and, I mean -- is it an issue with makeup or his appearance? I'm -- I'm just confused because it is such a clear guideline to protect others, and also for the president it would be a chance to really be an example of safe practices."