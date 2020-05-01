‘This is a hostile act!’ North Carolina man angrily shames armed anti-lockdown protesters

A North Carolina man was caught on video Friday morning angrily confronting armed anti-lockdown protesters who had shown up near his home near Oakwood Cemetery in the city of Raleigh.

In the video, the man stands before a group of armed demonstrators and shames them for trying to intimidate people by openly carrying around assault rifles during their demonstration.

“This is a hostile act!” he said.

“We’re not shooting anyone!” one of the protesters objected.

“This is a hostile act!” the man repeated. “If you want to have a reasonable conversation with somebody, you don’t show up armed!”

This isn’t the only instance of protesters bringing guns to demonstrations, as armed anti-lockdown protesters on Thursday stormed into the Michigan State House and yelled at lawmakers to end stay-at-home orders that have been put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Watch the video below.

Neighbor confronts armed protesters near Oakwood Cemetery pic.twitter.com/5UoNs2aSdg — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) May 1, 2020