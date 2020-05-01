‘This is a hostile act!’ North Carolina man angrily shames armed anti-lockdown protesters
A North Carolina man was caught on video Friday morning angrily confronting armed anti-lockdown protesters who had shown up near his home near Oakwood Cemetery in the city of Raleigh.
In the video, the man stands before a group of armed demonstrators and shames them for trying to intimidate people by openly carrying around assault rifles during their demonstration.
“This is a hostile act!” he said.
“We’re not shooting anyone!” one of the protesters objected.
“This is a hostile act!” the man repeated. “If you want to have a reasonable conversation with somebody, you don’t show up armed!”
This isn’t the only instance of protesters bringing guns to demonstrations, as armed anti-lockdown protesters on Thursday stormed into the Michigan State House and yelled at lawmakers to end stay-at-home orders that have been put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Watch the video below.
Neighbor confronts armed protesters near Oakwood Cemetery pic.twitter.com/5UoNs2aSdg
— Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) May 1, 2020
Dr. Deborah Birx, like fellow medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, has found herself in a challenging position. On one hand, she doesn’t want to be fired from President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force. But on the other hand, she has been criticized for not calling Trump out when he says something asinine — for example, the president’s recent suggestion that ingesting household disinfectants like bleach might offer protection from coronavirus. And reporter David Smith, in an article for The Guardian, asserts that Birx’s reputation is on the line.
