‘This is a slog’: Economist tells CNN that Trump’s predictions of ‘rocket ship’ economy are a fantasy
President Donald Trump believes that he can pivot to reopening the American economy and quickly get back to the same low level of unemployment that the company enjoyed at the start of the year.
But Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told CNN’s John King on Thursday that it will take years for the jobless rate to get back to where it was in early 2020, and that the economy would essentially be in a holding pattern until a vaccine is developed for COVID-19.
“This is going to be a slog,” he said. “I really don’t think the economy kicks into gear until we get a vaccine or some kind of therapy that everybody feels comfortable about. And even then it is going to take several years to get jobs back. Businesses will have to reform because a lot of businesses fail between now and then.”
King seemed surprised by the gloominess of Zandi’s forecast.
“Mid-decade? Wow,” he said.
‘We’re on our own’: CNN national security expert stunned that Trump is ‘walking away from this pandemic’
A CNN national security analyst on Thursday offered a startling assessment of the Trump administration's new plan for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, said that President Donald Trump has been signaling in recent days that he's finished trying to stop the virus from spreading across the country.
"They are walking away from this pandemic," she said. "'Victory,' 'mission accomplished,' call it what you will."
Susan Rice busts Trump’s blame of Obama for stockpile — and blames president’s gripe on ‘extraordinary insecurity’
Former national security adviser Susan Rice appeared on CNN's Don Lemon Wednesday evening to discount President Donald Trump's claim that the previous administration left him without anything necessary to fight the coronavirus.
Lemon began his segment alleging that Trump was blaming President Barack Obama for leaving him the keys to the car, driving it for three years, and then blaming Obama for the tank being empty.
"The fact of the matter is we did leave a full tank," said Rice. "Independent journalists who visited the national strategic stockpile in late 2016 - validated that it was, indeed, fully stocked, and so that wasn't the problem. Nor were tests. The problem is, of course, as everybody should understand, you can't create a test for a virus that doesn't exist. And this virus emerged in late 2019, early 2020, on Donald Trump's watch. So, no prior president could have left a test that would have been appropriate for this particular virus. So this is all just throwing sand in the gears."
Don Lemon mocks Trump’s Obama attacks: You had ‘3 years to fill the car with gas — you can’t complain the tank is empty’
On CNN Wednesday, anchor Don Lemon laid into President Donald Trump for trying to blame President Barack Obama for medical supply shortages at a White House event praising nurses.
"We had nothing, because it wasn't put there by the last administration," said Trump in the clip.
"And there it is, the last administration. The president's favorite refrain. Blame Obama," said Lemon. "When in doubt, blame Obama. Barack Obama is not the president. Hasn't been for more than three years. So, bought a car and you didn't fill it up for three years and then you say, we ran out of gas! Why didn't the last guy fill it up? Does that make sense? No, it doesn't. Anyone with common sense knows that. But he keeps saying it."