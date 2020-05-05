Quantcast
Connect with us

This is just how bad the coronavirus has been for the Black community: study

Published

49 mins ago

on

A new study revealed that the impact of the coronavirus on the Black community has been considerably more disproportionate than it has for others.

Politico cited the study from “epidemiologists and clinician-researchers at four universities in conjunction with the nonprofit AIDS research organization amFar and PATH’s Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access,” using available data on the contraction and fatalities of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study then worked to fill in the 78 percent of missing information about ethnicity in the Center for Disease Control’s data.

“In small metro areas as well as rural areas, we’re seeing disproportionately higher Covid-19 deaths taking place in primarily black counties,” said lead investigator and epidemiologist Gregorio Millett, V.P. of amFar, The Foundation for AIDS Research.

The study is still going through a review from a medical journal before it is published more broadly, but scientists felt it was urgent to release the findings to help influence policy decisions officials are making in real-time.

“The findings back up trends in states such as Wisconsin and Louisiana, which have seen African-Americans hit harder by the coronavirus compared to white residents,” said Politico. “The study also found that the disproportionately black counties ravaged by coronavirus cases and deaths also showed high levels of underlying conditions like heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.”

“We know that being uninsured and crowded living conditions are associated with increases in Covid-19 diagnoses among black Americans,” said Millett.

ADVERTISEMENT

The early days of the COVID-19 crisis didn’t show the virus was hitting African-American communities as much, but on March 19 “we see the shift to greater diagnoses in disproportionately black counties.

Out of the 677 disproportionately Black counties in the United States, 91 percent were in the South, explained Politico.

The inordinate toll on Black communities “calls for interventions like considering emergency enrollment for the Affordable Care Act,” said Dr. Patrick Sullivan, professor of epidemiology at Emory University. “And in the longer term Medicaid expansion in the South.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of April 12, there were 283,750 positive coronavirus cases in disproportionately black counties and 12,748 deaths, according to the study. By comparison, all other counties had 263,640 diagnoses and 8,886 deaths,” said Politico.

Trump directed Secretary Ben Carson to use the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council to find ways to help minority communities hit hard by the virus. It’s been over a month and Carson still hasn’t announced any action or a plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at Politico.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump needs an intervention because he’s like a child suffering a mental health crisis: SE Cupp

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Conservative political commentator S.E. Cupp drew upon her experience as the mother of a five-year-old boy to inform her views on President Donald Trump.

"Every parent has warily confronted the hypothetical question: What would you do if you suspected your child was unwell?" she wondered. "Not physically, but emotionally unwell, or mentally unstable?"

The way she explained the scenario could just as easily apply to a child as the leader of the free world.

"Imagine learning your teenager, for example, had been yelling demeaning slurs at the girls in his class, harassing them and calling them names," she explained. "And that he’d been secretly using his social media accounts to go on late-night rants against perceived enemies, attacking their looks, and again, calling them names in unending, seething, rambling posts. Or that he’d been increasingly susceptible to bizarre and otherwise implausible conspiracy theories, and was spreading them unprompted to anyone who would listen."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower says Trump administration blew off dire warning about mask shortages in January

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Dr. Rick Bright, a top health official in the Trump administration, filed a formal whistleblower complaint alleging that the administration disregarded a warning about critical mask shortages in late January.

"The complaint from Dr. Rick Bright, who led the government’s efforts to find a vaccine for the coronavirus before being reassigned to a position at the National Institutes of Health, details — what he describes as — a staggering degree of inaction from administration officials bracing for a historic pandemic," reported Sam Stein. "Bright, who served as a program leader within the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), says he raised alarms about supply chain shortages early on during the coronavirus’ spread."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This is just how bad the coronavirus has been for the Black community: study

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

A new study revealed that the impact of the coronavirus on the Black community has been considerably more disproportionate than it has for others.

Politico cited the study from "epidemiologists and clinician-researchers at four universities in conjunction with the nonprofit AIDS research organization amFar and PATH’s Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access," using available data on the contraction and fatalities of the virus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image